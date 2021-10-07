Việt Nam reports 4,150 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including three imported and 4,147 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (1,730), Bình Dương (840), Đồng Nai (589), An Giang (186), Tây Ninh (84), Long An (84), Kiên Giang (83), Tiền Giang (56), Khánh Hòa (51), Đồng Tháp (45), Đắk Lắk (36), Cà Mau (36), Bình Thuận (32), Cần Thơ (30), Hậu Giang (30), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (22), Bạc Liêu (22), Trà Vinh (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Đắk Nông (14), Quảng Bình (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Gia Lai (13), Ninh Thuận (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bến Tre (10), Kon Tum (9), Thanh Hóa (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Quảng Nam (4), Nam Định (4), Yên Bái (3), Hà Nội (3), Bình Phước (2), Bình Định (2), Phú Yên (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Nghệ An (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Phú Thọ (1), Bắc Giang (1). Among theses, 1,986 are detected in the community.
