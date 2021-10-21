Việt Nam reports 3,636 new cases on Thursday

The new infections include 3,168 domestic cases detected in HCM City (1,255), Bình Dương (483), Đồng Nai (390), Tây Ninh (185), An Giang (174), Sóc Trăng (109), Bạc Liêu (102), Kiên Giang (92), Tiền Giang (82), Cà Mau (80), Bình Thuận (78), Long An (70), Trà Vinh (57), Gia Lai (43), Khánh Hòa (40), Bình Định (36), Phú Thọ (35), Đồng Tháp (34), Nghệ An (29), Cần Thơ (23), Thanh Hóa (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (18), Hậu Giang (18), Vĩnh Long (15), Bình Phước (14), Nam Định (12), Quảng Bình (11), Đắk Nông (11), Quảng Ngãi (10), Hà Nam (10), Quảng Nam (10), Hà Nội (9), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Bắc Ninh (6), Kon Tum (6), Sơn La (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Phú Yên (4), Hà Tĩnh (3), Quảng Trị (3), Hà Giang (3), Hải Phòng (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), Bắc Giang (2), Hòa Bình (2), Thái Bình (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Thái Nguyên (1), and Hải Dương (1).