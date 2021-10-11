Việt Nam reports 3,619 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including two imported and 3,617 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (1,527), Đồng Nai (499), Bình Dương (446), An Giang (142), Đắk Lắk (119), Kiên Giang (91), Long An (76), Tiền Giang (67), Tây Ninh (55), Đồng Tháp (55), Cà Mau (51), Trà Vinh (48), Cần Thơ (47), Bình Thuận (45), Bến Tre (40), Quảng Ngãi (38), Hậu Giang (32), Nghệ An (27), Lâm Đồng (26), Khánh Hòa (26), Hà Nam (21), Bình Định (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Bạc Liêu (14), Gia Lai (13), Vĩnh Long (12), Kon Tum (10), Đắk Nông (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Bình Phước (6), Quảng Bình (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Sơn La (3), Hải Dương (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Quảng Trị (2), Ninh Bình (1), Nam Định (1), Phú Yên (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Bắc Giang (1), Lạng Sơn (1), and Hà Nội (1). Among these, 1,726 are detected in the community.