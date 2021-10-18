Việt Nam reports 3,168 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including nine imported and 3,159 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (968), Bình Dương (439), Đồng Nai (393), Sóc Trăng (174), An Giang (109), Kiên Giang (99), Tiền Giang (94), Cà Mau (77), Long An (68), Đồng Tháp (61), Phú Thọ (58), Bạc Liêu (48), Đắk Lắk (46), Quảng Nam (45), Thanh Hóa (42), Gia Lai (40), Trà Vinh (33), Khánh Hòa (31), Hậu Giang (28), Bình Thuận (28), Cần Thơ (27), Nghệ An (25), Nam Định (22), Kon Tum (20), Hà Nam (20), Quảng Ngãi (19), Tây Ninh (18), Bình Định (15), Quảng Bình (15), Vĩnh Long (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (12), Bến Tre (9), Bình Phước (9), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (8 ), Quảng Trị (8 ), Phú Yên (6), Ninh Thuận (6), Tuyên Quang (6), Hà Nội (6), Đắk Nông (4), Bắc Ninh (4), Thái Bình (3), Ninh Bình (1), and Hà Giang (1). Among these, 1,261 cases are detected in the community.