Việt Nam reports 3,092 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,092 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 853,842.
The number of new infections decreased by 369 compared to Wednesday’s figures.
Four new cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
There were also 81 more virus-related fatalities throughout the country on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 20,950.
Among the new infections, HCM City recorded the highest with 909, followed by the southern provinces of Đồng Nai (647) and Bình Dương (483).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported one new case.
Other cases were found in; Tây Ninh (274), An Giang (104), Kiên Giang (80), T iền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (61), Long An (59), Đồng Tháp (49), Đắk Lắk (44), Hậu Giang (36), Khánh Hòa (35), Lâm Đồng (28), Trà Vinh (21), Cần Thơ (20), Quảng Nam (17), Hà Nam (15), Vĩnh Long (14), Đắk Nông (12), Bến Tre (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (11), Bình Phước (10), Quảng Ngãi (10), Bình Định (8 ), Lào Cai (7), Quảng Bình (7), Nghệ An (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Bạc Liêu (6), Bắc Ninh (4), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Phú Yên (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), and each one in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Thái Bình, Hải Phòng, Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, Kon Tum.
In addition, 719 patients were declared coronavirus-free on Thursday, taking to the total number of recoveries to 788,005.
More than 57.4 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam so far. — VNS
