Việt Nam records lowest daily cases in over two months on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in more than two months. The Ministry of Health announced 2,949 new cases and an additional 93 deaths.
The new cases bring the national tally to 846,230.
Among the new cases, ten were imported and 2,939 were local transmissions. A total of 1,183 new infections were reported in the community.
HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,018, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 501 and Bình Dương Province with 447.
The other cases were detected in Tây Ninh (112), An Giang (111), Đồng Tháp (87), Kiên Giang (76), Bình Thuận (72), Long An (70), Bạc Liêu (51), Gia Lai (48), Khánh Hòa (38), Cà Mau (37), Hậu Giang (31), Cần Thơ (28), Trà Vinh (28), Tiền Giang (20), Hà Nam (18), Bình Định (12), Quảng Ngãi (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bến Tre (9), Bình Phước (9), Quảng Bình (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Thừa Thiên Huế (8 ), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Lâm Đồng (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Phú Yên (5), Đắk Nông (5), Quảng Trị (5), Hà Nội (4), Đà Nẵng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Kon Tum (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hải Phòng (2), Hải Dương (2), Lào Cai (1), Bắc Giang (1), Lai Châu (1).
The 93 COVID-related deaths were in HCM City (64), Bình Dương (13), An Giang (4), Kiên Giang (3), Long An (2), Bình Định (2), Ninh Thuận (1), Bình Phước (1), Đắk Nông (1), Hà Nội (1) and Gia Lai (1). The country's death toll now stands at 20,763.
The Ministry also announced that 1,347 patients have now made a full recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 786,095.
Up to October 12, 55,229,124 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam so far, with 16,141,038 people having received two full jabs. —VNS
- Coronavirus: United States sets another record for daily cases, passing 60,000 in 24 hours
- Viet Nam celebrates its Hung founders
- Viet Nam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
- Victoria records another 134 cases of coronavirus as the whole of Melbourne prepares for six-week lockdown - but Dan Andrews refuses to answer key question about new outbreak
- Viet Nam needs to be cautious in the second half of 2020: CIEM
- AIA launches ‘Personal Medical Case Management Service’ in Viet Nam
- Two more people die from coronavirus in Victoria as state records another 217 cases overnight and fears grow that killer second wave has spread to NSW after McDonald's customers are told to 'watch out for symptoms'
- The US broke its single-day record of new cases at least 9 times in a month. Here's how we got here
- Big thinking on Viet Nam’s bilingual schools
- Is Britain's Covid outbreak getting WORSE? Average number of cases jump 6% in first week-on-week rise since May after warnings 'Super Saturday' would trigger a spike - but officials record just 11 more coronavirus deaths in lowest daily toll for 17 weeks
- Coronavirus deaths: 15 people die with COVID-19 in UK - lowest daily toll since mid-March
- Capital records lowest no. of fresh cases in a month
- The Latest: Greece records no daily deaths, stresses masks
- COVID-19 July 14 Highlights: Maharashtra reports 6,741 cases on Tuesday; 70 die in Mumbai
- Sydney's horror coronavirus cluster at the Crossroads Hotel started with a work PARTY as an infected Victorian freight driver drank with mates - as NSW records another 13 cases
- Moscow to reopen schools as daily cases fall
- Victoria breaks coronavirus record with highest daily case spike
- Covid-19 state tally: Delhi records lowest number of cases in a month, Andhra Pradesh close to 50,000-mark
- Egypt registers 603 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 2 months
- India records 30,000+ cases in a day, Covid toll goes past 24k
Việt Nam records lowest daily cases in over two months on Tuesday have 608 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.