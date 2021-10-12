Việt Nam records lowest daily cases in over two months on Tuesday

A resident in northern Bắc Ninh Province is vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday. — VNA/VNS Đinh Văn Nhiều

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in more than two months. The Ministry of Health announced 2,949 new cases and an additional 93 deaths.

The new cases bring the national tally to 846,230.

Among the new cases, ten were imported and 2,939 were local transmissions. A total of 1,183 new infections were reported in the community.

HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,018, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 501 and Bình Dương Province with 447.

The other cases were detected in Tây Ninh (112), An Giang (111), Đồng Tháp (87), Kiên Giang (76), Bình Thuận (72), Long An (70), Bạc Liêu (51), Gia Lai (48), Khánh Hòa (38), Cà Mau (37), Hậu Giang (31), Cần Thơ (28), Trà Vinh (28), Tiền Giang (20), Hà Nam (18), Bình Định (12), Quảng Ngãi (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bến Tre (9), Bình Phước (9), Quảng Bình (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Thừa Thiên Huế (8 ), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Lâm Đồng (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Phú Yên (5), Đắk Nông (5), Quảng Trị (5), Hà Nội (4), Đà Nẵng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Kon Tum (4), Quảng Nam (3), Hải Phòng (2), Hải Dương (2), Lào Cai (1), Bắc Giang (1), Lai Châu (1).

The 93 COVID-related deaths were in HCM City (64), Bình Dương (13), An Giang (4), Kiên Giang (3), Long An (2), Bình Định (2), Ninh Thuận (1), Bình Phước (1), Đắk Nông (1), Hà Nội (1) and Gia Lai (1). The country's death toll now stands at 20,763.

The Ministry also announced that 1,347 patients have now made a full recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 786,095.

Up to October 12, 55,229,124 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam so far, with 16,141,038 people having received two full jabs. —VNS