Việt Nam records 4,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Medical staff administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Tân Uyên Town, Bình Dương on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has announced 4,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a further 119 COVID-related deaths.

Among these new cases, seven were imported and 4,356 were local transmissions. A total of 2,223 new infections were reported in the community.

The national tally now stands at 822,687, of which 818,091 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April.

HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,960, followed by Bình Dương Province with 852 and Đồng Nai Province with 534.

The other cases were detected in An Giang (180), Kiên Giang (79), Long An (74), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (60), Đắk Lắk (58), Trà Vinh (52), Khánh Hòa (47), Đồng Tháp (47), Cần Thơ (44), Tây Ninh (41), Bạc Liêu (32), Hà Nam (25), Cà Mau (22), Bến Tre (21), Vĩnh Long (20), Gia Lai (20), Bình Định (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (14), Hà Nội (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Quảng Bình (7), Bình Phước (5), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Nghệ An (5), Kon Tum (4), Thanh Hóa (2), Nam Định (2), Lạng Sơn (1), Sơn La (1), Ninh Bình (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Phú Yên (1) and Đà Nẵng (1).

5,743 patients nationwide are in serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health's report, with 747 requiring invasive ventilation and 23 on life support (ECMO).

There were also 119 COVID-related deaths announced in HCM City (88), Bình Dương (16), Tiền Giang (2), Long An (2), Đồng Nai (2), Đồng Tháp (2), Tây Ninh (2), An Giang (2), Bình Định (1), Cần Thơ (1), Kiên Giang (1), bringing the country's death toll to 20,098 or 2.4 per cent of all cases.

A further 10,033 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 757,086.

Eleven out of 63 provinces and cities have not detected any new infections in the last 14 days. They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình and Lào Cai.

A total of 48,155,037 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam to date, with 12,221,677 people fully inoculated. — VNS