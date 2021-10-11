Việt Nam records 3,619 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 3,619 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Monday, bringing the nationwide tally to 843,281.
An additional 117 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the total number to 20,670.
Out of the new cases, two were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The number of infections increased by 104 cases compared to Sunday's figures.
Hồ Chí Minh City still has the highest infection rate, with 1,527 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai (499) and Bình Dương (446).
Only one case was recorded in Hà Nội on Monday.
Other areas that have recorded COVID cases are: An Giang (142 cases), Đắk Lắk (119), Kiên Giang (91), Long An (76), Tiền Giang (67), Tây Ninh (55), Đồng Tháp (55), Cà Mau (51), Trà Vinh (48), Cần Thơ (47), Bình Thuận (45), Bến Tre (40), Quảng Ngãi (38), Hậu Giang (32), Nghệ An (27), Lâm Đồng (26), Khánh Hòa (26), Hà Nam (21), Bình Định (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Bạc Liêu (14), Gia Lai (13), Vĩnh Long (12), Kon Tum (10), Đắk Nông (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Bình Phước (6), Quảng Bình (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Sơn La (3), Hải Dương (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Quảng Trị (2), Ninh Bình (1), Nam Định (1), Phú Yên (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Bắc Giang (1), and Lạng Sơn (1).
2,549 patients were announced to have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 784,748.
There are 5,014 patients being treated in hospital at the moment, 22 are on life support (ECMO).
So far, 54.2 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam. — VNS
