Việt Nam proposes to promote ASEAN-Japan cooperation in pandemic control

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the 24th ASEAN-Japan Summit via video conference on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested boosting ASEAN-Japan cooperation in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring an effective and sustainable recovery while addressing the 24th ASEAN-Japan Summit via video conference on Wednesday.

The PM applauded progress in the relations between ASEAN and Japan during the current difficulties and proposed the two sides cooperate to improve response capacity to public health emergencies in the future.

ASEAN and Japan should closely coordinate to recover and stabilise supply chains that had been disrupted by COVID-19 and create conditions for businesses and investors to maintain production and business in the region and in Việt Nam, he said.

The Government leader proposed Japan support ASEAN to narrow the development gap and promote equal and sustainable development in underdeveloped regions and suggested Japan assist ASEAN countries and Việt Nam in developing strategic and green infrastructure, digital transformation, digital economy and helping businesses to recover post-COVID-19.

PM Chính thanked the country for its support and cooperation during its term acting as a coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations during the 2018-2021 period and affirmed that Việt Nam would continue to make active contributions to developing the relations between the two sides effectively and practically.

He appreciated Japan's vaccine support for countries, including Việt Nam.

PM Chính stressed the importance of promoting cooperation and building trust and responding to emerging challenges in order to maintain a peaceful environment, security and stability in the region, including the East Sea and the Korean peninsula.

He applauded Japan's active support for ASEAN by contributing to peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea in the spirit of respecting the law and peacefully settling all disputes and differences via diplomatic measures and on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

At the event, ASEAN leaders and Japanese PM Kishida Fumio applauded recent strides in bilateral relations. Leaders of ASEAN countries appreciated Japan's assistance to the bloc in the COVID-19 fight.

PM Kishida affirmed that Japan attaches importance to its partnership with ASEAN, and supports the bloc's centrality in regional architecture and the ASEAN Community building. He also pledged to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He noted that Japan will assist the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (AC-PHEED) to operate sustainably, help ASEAN narrow the development gap and develop sub-regions, and invest more resources to help the bloc with climate change response, green growth, and sustainable development.

The Japanese PM invited ASEAN leaders to attend a special summit celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral ties in Japan in 2023.

With regard to regional and international issues, leaders of ASEAN and Japan emphasised the importance of dialogue, cooperation, trust-building, and respect for international law. They agreed to coordinate with each other to guarantee peace, security, and stability in the region, including security and safety of navigation in the East Sea.

Affirming Japan's support for the ASEAN stance on the East Sea, PM Kishida welcomed the bloc's role in promoting cooperation, dialogue, and trust-building in the region, fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South Chia Sea (DOC), and building an efficient and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea that accords with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.

Japan also vowed support for ASEAN's role in boosting dialogue and reconciliation in Myanmar and helping seek solutions to the situation in the Southeast Asian country. — VNS