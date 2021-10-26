Việt Nam offers $2.5 million, medical supplies to aid Laos’ pandemic fight

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng (right) presents symbolic token of cash and medical supplies as COVID-19 assistance to Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Sengphet Houngboungnuang. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has decided to urgently support the Lao Party, State and people with US$2.15 million and medical supplies in aid of the nation's efforts to combat the latest wave of COVID-19, announced Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng at a ceremony held on Monday.

The ceremony saw the handover of the token of gifts to the Lao side.

Addressing the event, Dũng said with regards to the two nations' great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, the Vietnamese leaders and people had always paid great attention to the developments of the pandemic in Laos, especially over the last two months.

He hoped the assistance from Việt Nam could make a practical contribution to Laos' fight against COVID-19.

He took the occasion to thank the Lao Government for paying attention to the Vietnamese community in Laos, including launching a drive to vaccinate them against the coronavirus.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Sengphet Houngboungnuang stressed that despite facing difficulties in dealing with its fourth wave of COVID-19, the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have always supported their Lao counterparts, reflecting the nations' amity, special solidarity, and comprehensive collaboration.

The diplomat said he was confident that Việt Nam's valuable and timely gifts would help Laos soon overcome the current outbreaks. — VNS