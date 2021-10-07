Việt Nam logs 4,150 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 4,150 new COVID-19 infections were registered in Việt Nam on Thursday, 209 cases fewer than the day before.
Việt Nam's COVID-19 caseload now stands at 826,837, of which 822,238 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that began in late April.
HCM City and Bình Dương, the two biggest hotspots in the country in recent months, continue to record the highest daily case count at 1,730 and 840 respectively.
The remaining new infections were detected in Đồng Nai (589), An Giang (186), Tây Ninh (84), Long An (84), Kiên Giang (83), Tiền Giang (56), Khánh Hòa (51), Đồng Tháp (45), Đắk Lắk (36), Cà Mau (36), Bình Thuận (32), Cần Thơ (30), Hậu Giang (30), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (22), Bạc Liêu (22), Trà Vinh (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Đắk Nông (14), Quảng Bình (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Gia Lai (13), Ninh Thuận (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bến Tre (10), Kon Tum (9), Thanh Hóa (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Quảng Nam (4), Nam Định (4), Yên Bái (3), Hà Nội (3), Bình Phước (2), Bình Định (2), Phú Yên (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Nghệ An (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Phú Thọ (1), and Bắc Giang (1).
Among the new cases, only three were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 1,986 new infections were recorded in the community.
An additional 120 COVID-related deaths were announced today in HCM City (92), Bình Dương (19), Đồng Nai (3), Cần Thơ (2), Bến Tre (1), Tiền Giang (1), Đắk Nông (1), and Long An (1). Việt Nam has had 20,223 COVID-19 fatalities to date, or 2.4 per cent of the total cases.
More than 5,600 patients nationwide are in serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health's report, with 745 requiring invasive ventilation and 23 on life support (ECMO).
There were also 1,402 patients given the all-clear on Thursday, bringing the total numbers of recoveries to 758,488.
Ten out of 63 provinces and cities have not detected any new infections in the last 14 days. They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình, Lào Cai.
Almost 50 million vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam to date, with over 12 million people fully inoculated. — VNS
