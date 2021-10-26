Việt Nam Journalists’ Association has new chairman

HÀ NỘI — The executive committee of the Việt Nam Journalists' Association (VJA) on October 26 elected Lê Quốc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper, the new chairman of the association.
Minh is also a member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Publicity and Education Commission.
He began his journalism career as a sub-editor in the State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 1990.
In 2008, Minh became Editor-in-Chief of VietnamPlus, a multi-language e-newspaper of VNA.
In 2017, he was appointed Deputy General Director of VNA.
At the 13th National Party Congress, which took place from January 25 to February 1, 2021, Minh was elected to the 13th Party Central Committee.
In April 2021, Minh was appointed Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper. — VNS
