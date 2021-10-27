Việt Nam implements drastic and responsible measures to prevent the pandemic

Workers returning from southern provinces receive free food and drink while passing through Nghe An province on October 9. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Authorities at all levels, from central to local, have stepped in to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government has promptly issued directives and policies, directing the Ministry of Health, localities and functional agencies to carry out prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister inspected localities to grasp both the situation and results of epidemic prevention, giving timely and practical directions to combat the epidemic.

Local authorities, especially the key cities such as Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, declared specific policies suitable to their localities. Local authorities worked closely with the people to organise zoning to isolate the pandemic.

The measures to prevent COVID-19 have been implemented synchronously. They include; regularly reviewing and organising tracing, zoning out epidemics areas; isolating infected cases and those in direct contact with infected people; implementing the 5K message (Masks, Disinfection, Distance, No gathering, Health declaration); the construction of field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients; the mobilisation of vaccine resources to immunise the people with the goal of achieving community immunity; research and development in vaccines including the transfer of vaccine technology; and disseminating information to help educate people thoroughly on pandemic prevention solutions.

Social security has been recognised by the Vietnamese Government as key to implementing solutions that prevent the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has introduced support packages for disadvantaged people, particularly focused on freelance workers who have lost their jobs and poor households.

In isolated and blocked areas, authorities at all levels have organised essential necessities for people, helping them through isolation periods. The implementation of traffic diversions has ensured the continued transportation of essential goods during social distancing. Many solutions have been implemented to remove difficulties and maintain production. One of them is the "three on-site" solution to maintain operations in industrial parks.

COVID-19 is a pandemic on a global scale. It requires the joint efforts of all countries in the world to deal with it.

Despite its own difficulties, Việt Nam has provided Laos, Cambodia, and Indonesia with medical equipment such as protective clothing, medical masks, and testing tools; provided support to Cuba and Myanmar; donated ventilators, antiseptic clothes and gloves to China; provided Japan, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, the United States and Sweden with masks, anti-droplet antibacterial cloth and Vietnamese produced DuPont protective clothing. On top of all of this, Việt Nam continues to share its own experiences in fighting the epidemic, and vaccine research results, with other countries. — VNS