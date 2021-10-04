Việt Nam confirms 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

One imported and 5,382 local cases are reported on Monday. The domestic infections are found in HCM City (2,490), Bình Dương (1,210), Đồng Nai (701), An Giang (222), Sóc Trăng (118), Long An (90), Kiên Giang (69), Khánh Hòa (53), Tiền Giang (52), Bình Thuận (48), Cà Mau (36), Hà Nam (36), Đồng Tháp (33), Cần Thơ (27), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (25), Tây Ninh (20), Quảng Bình (18), Quảng Ngãi (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Bến Tre (12), Trà Vinh (10), Nghệ An (10), Quảng Trị (9), Bạc Liêu (9), Hà Nội (8 ), Đắk Nông (8 ), Vĩnh Long (7), Phú Yên (5), Nam Định (3), Thanh Hóa (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Phú Thọ (2), Bắc Giang (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Hải Dương (1), and Gia Lai (1). Details follow soon.
