Việt Nam confirms 3,193 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The new cases include 18 imported and 3,175 domestic infections. The local cases are detected in HCM City (1,059), Bình Dương (537), Đồng Nai (517), Tây Ninh (156), An Giang (117), Kiên Giang (93), Sóc Trăng (64), Long An (54), Cà Mau (48), Tiền Giang (46), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (38), Bình Thuận (38), Cần Thơ (29), Quảng Ngãi (28), Hậu Giang (27), Thanh Hóa (25), Gia Lai (24), Đắk Lắk (22), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Nam (19), Vĩnh Long (15), Nghệ An (14), Trà Vinh (14), Bình Phước (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (10), Hà Nội (10), Hà Giang (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Phú Thọ (8 ), Bình Định (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Đắk Nông (6), Kon Tum (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Lâm Đồng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Phú Yên (3), Lào Cai (3), Thái Bình (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Điện Biên (2), Quảng Trị (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Lạng Sơn (1), and Tuyên Quang (1).