Việt Nam confirm 5,519 new cases on Sunday

The new cases include 5,504 domestic infections found in HCM City (1,041), Đồng Nai (688), Bình Dương (672), Bạc Liêu (415), An Giang (342), Kiên Giang (295), Tiền Giang (222), Sóc Trăng (180), Đắk Lắk (157), Bình Thuận (130), Cần Thơ (130), Tây Ninh (110), Long An (109), Hà Giang (103), Trà Vinh (83), Đồng Tháp (83), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Gia Lai (63), Cà Mau (60), Ninh Thuận (58), Bến Tre (54), Bình Phước (49), Hà Nội (46), Hậu Giang (38), Vĩnh Long (36), Phú Thọ (35), Bắc Ninh (33), Thanh Hóa (23), Hà Nam (22), Khánh Hòa (21), Bắc Giang (20), Nghệ An (19), Quảng Nam (18), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Bình Định (15), Quảng Trị (14), Quảng Bình (9), Quảng Ngãi (7), Nam Định (6), Đà Nẵng (4), Phú Yên (3), Ninh Bình (3), Thái Bình (2), Hải Phòng (2), Hải Dương (2), and Lạng Sơn (1). Details will follow shortly.