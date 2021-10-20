Việt Nam concerned over Israeli-Palestinian violence

New York — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), on Tuesday expressed his concern over continuous violence, causing many fatalities and injuries to Palestinians, especially children.
Addressing the UN Security Council's open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, Quý called on Israel to put an end to violence against civilians, and conduct objective, quick investigations into all attacks on Palestinians.
The ambassador also noted his concern over recent reports about the continued implementation of settlement projects in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, saying such activities are illegal under international law, and would weaken prospects of a two-state solution.
He welcomed recent dialogues and meetings between officials of the Israeli Government and the Palestinian Authority, describing them as active steps towards promoting mutual trust and paving the way for dialogue and negotiations.
Quý stressed that Việt Nam applauds international efforts to create a favourable environment for such cooperation activities.
He appealed to the relevant sides to further facilitate humanitarian and post-conflict reconstruction activities in the Gaza Strip, and called for the relaxation of restrictions on the transport of commercial goods, construction materials and humanitarian aid to Gaza, towards the removal of lockdown in the area.
Quy reiterated Việt Nam's support for Palestinians' struggle for justice and the two-state solution.
In his remarks, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) Tor Wennesland told the Council that "much more is needed to facilitate sustainable access", reiterating that "the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism remains best placed to enable the entry and accountable delivery of items and materials that would otherwise not be allowed into the Strip".
Many UNSC member countries called for keeping the status quo at holy sites of Jerusalem, and shared the view on the need to create optimal conditions for humanitarian aid and construction in Gaza after conflicts, while urging donors to increase their contributions to the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). VNS
- Vietnam supports a comprehensive solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Viet Nam equity market draw back foreign bettors
- UN: Breakdown in Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation Hurting COVID-19 Response
- Home to Việt Nam's warm care
- Việt Nam backs a comprehensive, long-term solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
- Việt Nam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
- Việt Nam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
- V.League star Samson holds Việt Nam close to his heart
- Việt Nam and EC work to ensure the best implementation of EVFTA
- Việt Nam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
- Italy detains migrant rescue ship over safety concerns
- Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
- Biden and Sanders Teams Stand Off Over Israeli 'Occupation'
- VN, NZ establish strategic partnership, express “continued concerns” over developments in East Sea
- Hoi An suspends all tourism activities amid Covid-19 concerns
- Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
- Vietnam, NZ establish strategic partnership, express concerns over East Sea
- Bottom fishing helps check VN-Index free fall amid concern over Covid-19 case
- Catholic churches in HCMC shut amid Covid-19 concerns
- Festivals cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
Việt Nam concerned over Israeli-Palestinian violence have 564 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.