Việt Nam concerned over Israeli-Palestinian violence

Việt Nam calls on relevant sides to further facilitate humanitarian and post-conflict reconstruction activities in the Gaza Strip. Photo Xinhua/VNA

New York — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), on Tuesday expressed his concern over continuous violence, causing many fatalities and injuries to Palestinians, especially children.

Addressing the UN Security Council's open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, Quý called on Israel to put an end to violence against civilians, and conduct objective, quick investigations into all attacks on Palestinians.

The ambassador also noted his concern over recent reports about the continued implementation of settlement projects in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, saying such activities are illegal under international law, and would weaken prospects of a two-state solution.

He welcomed recent dialogues and meetings between officials of the Israeli Government and the Palestinian Authority, describing them as active steps towards promoting mutual trust and paving the way for dialogue and negotiations.

Quý stressed that Việt Nam applauds international efforts to create a favourable environment for such cooperation activities.

He appealed to the relevant sides to further facilitate humanitarian and post-conflict reconstruction activities in the Gaza Strip, and called for the relaxation of restrictions on the transport of commercial goods, construction materials and humanitarian aid to Gaza, towards the removal of lockdown in the area.

Quy reiterated Việt Nam's support for Palestinians' struggle for justice and the two-state solution.

In his remarks, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) Tor Wennesland told the Council that "much more is needed to facilitate sustainable access", reiterating that "the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism remains best placed to enable the entry and accountable delivery of items and materials that would otherwise not be allowed into the Strip".

Many UNSC member countries called for keeping the status quo at holy sites of Jerusalem, and shared the view on the need to create optimal conditions for humanitarian aid and construction in Gaza after conflicts, while urging donors to increase their contributions to the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). VNS