Việt Nam and Singapore to further cyber-security cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Singapore will continue to expand their cyber security cooperation in preventing transnational crimes, according to Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm.
He made the suggestion at an online meeting held on Monday with the Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-Charge of Cyber Security, Josephine Teo.
Lâm said the two countries will increase their joint activities, promoting cooperation in programmes and campaigns to raise public awareness on internet safety, while building mechanisms to ensure cyber security and safety.
He also recommended establishing a system to improve the handling of cybercrimes and crimes using high technology.
The two sides will continue to promote unification on the topic between ASEAN member countries. As part of their actions towards cyber security, the construction of new legal frameworks is needed for international cooperation in cyber security, and closer coordination to build a cyber security centre for ASEAN.
Singaporean Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo said she believed that Singapore and Việt Nam will gradually overcome these difficulties to develop responses together in the future, contributing to strengthening political trust and deepening strategic partnerships between the two countries.
She said Singapore will use its cooperation with technologically advanced countries, such as the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea, to assist cyber-security agencies in ASEAN in creating “a resilient cyber-space in ASEAN”.
The Ministry of Public Security has recently expanded cooperation and the exchange of information with authorised agencies in Singapore, in the field of cyber security. — VNS
