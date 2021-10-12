Việt Nam active at UNHRC’s 48th session

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the UN, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

GENEVA — Việt Nam has made active contributions to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s 48th session, held virtually from September 13 to October 11.

The Vietnamese delegation, including representatives of the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN in Geneva and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in and delivered speeches at about 20 meetings and dialogues with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteurs.

Speaking at various meetings, Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the UN, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, affirmed the country’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, supporting the role and activities of the UNSC and the UN's human rights mechanisms, on the principles of equality, dialogue and constructive cooperation.

Mai called on countries to strengthen solidarity and close cooperation to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially to ensure timely and equal access to health services, COVID-19 vaccines and treatment for all; and emphasised that developing countries need to be facilitated to participate in the production and supply chain of COVID-19 vaccines in order to effectively respond to the pandemic and step up inclusive post-pandemic recovery.

She affirmed Việt Nam's determination to put people at the centre of policies, strengthen health response capacity to the COVID-19 pandemic, implement social and financial support programmes with an appropriate scale to ensure basic rights of people.

The diplomat thanked the international community for its timely support for Viet Nam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when the country has to face the fourth wave caused by new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The Vietnamese delegation joined ASEAN countries to deliver joint speeches at several sessions, such as the dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Cambodia and the Philippines.

It also actively participated in drafting documents and co-sponsoring several resolutions passed by the UNHRC during the 48th session, demonstrating a sense of responsibility, active dialogue and cooperation, and upholding Việt Nam's views, consistent policy, and achievements, as well as ASEAN’s common views and achievements on the promotion and protection of human rights.

The 48th session had a total of 45 meetings, discussed 86 reports, and passed 25 resolutions. — VNS