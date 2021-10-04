Việt Đức Hospital to transfer patients to other hospitals amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Việt Đức Hospital is the site of the latest COVID-19 cluster in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Đức (Việt Nam – Germany) Friendship Hospital, the site of the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in Hà Nội, has asked three local hospitals to receive about 1,000 of its patients, so they can focus all their efforts on clearing up the virus.

From September 30 to 5pm October 4, there have been 41 cases of COVID-19 in connection with the hospital.

Leaders of the hospital on Sunday said that all COVID-19 patients at the hospital have been transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment, while all F1s at the hospital have been taken to the city's concentrated quarantine area.

Currently, there are 1,054 patients, 1,018 patients’ relatives and 1,000 healthcare staff staying at the hospital. All of these people have been tested twice.

Management at the Việt Đức Hospital have asked to transfer 200 patients and their relatives to Hà Nội Medical University, 450 patients and their relatives to Thanh Nhàn Hospital, and 350 patients and their relatives to Đức Giang Hospital.

Hoàn Kiếm District authorities have been asked to assist with patients that need post-organ transplant check-ups. All of these cases have had negative COVID-19 test results.

Leaders of Việt Đức Friendship Hospital will coordinate with the relevant authorities to conduct a third test for more potential cases on Tuesday, October 5. Hospital authorities have assured that they have a suitable plan for medical staff who have had two doses of the vaccine and have had three negative tests in seven days to continue working.

For medical staff and patients on the 7th and 8th floors, where the outbreak was discovered, the hospital will strictly implement pandemic prevention measures. Food and necessities will be transported by specialised staff in protective gear. Only when staff are a safe distance away can those in isolation collect the supplies.

During a phone call with hospital leaders on Monday, the Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health, Lương Ngọc Khuê, said the transfer of patients and patients’ family members out of Việt Đức Friendship Hospital was an urgent matter.

Regarding the plan to let medical staff who have had two vaccines and three negative tests to continue working, Khuê suggested that they stay at hotels, which will allow them to go to the hospital to take care of their patients every day, or distance themselves in another appropriate manner. VNS