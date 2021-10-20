Vice President meets female foreign ambassadors, chargés d’ affaires

At the meeting, Xuan highlighted Vietnamese women's great contributions to the country's reform and international integration, as well as achievements Vietnam has recorded in women's empowerment in various spheres.

She also reiterated Vietnam's consistent priority of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls.

The country has made progress in raising gender equality in politics, the Vice President said, adding that women account for 30.26 percent of the National Assembly deputies, the highest over the past 45 years, and half of leaders of ministries and ministerial-level agencies.

The rate of women-led businesses also reaches 26.5 percent, placing Vietnam sixth among countries with the highest number of businesswomen, Xuan continued.

She suggested the ambassadors and chargés d’ affaires further contribute to facilitating travelling and trading between the countries, and boosting exchanges and meetings of all-level delegations, preparing for cooperation post COVID-19.

The Vice President also called for tightened cooperation in promoting gender equality, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for sustainable development goals, and for a dynamic, inclusive and prosperous future.

She expressed her hope that with the existing foundation, efforts by the diplomats and Vietnam's initiatives, relations between Vietnam and countries will prosper in the time ahead.

For their part, the diplomats said Vietnam always strongly supports women's rights and gender equality to fully uphold their role and power in national construction and defense, and raise their position in political, economic, cultural and social fields.

Vietnam has continuously taken the lead in agendas on women, peace and security, both regionally and internationally, they said, noting that more and more Vietnamese women officers have joined U.N. peacekeeping operations , making an example for other countries.

They expressed their readiness to cooperate with Vietnam in issues relating to gender equality through different means and forms such as development cooperation, business and trade initiatives, policy dialogues and experience sharing to better empower women and girls.

Source: VNA