US awards grant to AMI AC Renewables to construct energy storage pilot project in Việt Nam

AMI solar plant in Khánh Hòa Province. — Photo baokhanhhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — The US Consulate General in HCM City on Friday awarded a US$2.96 million grant to AMI AC Renewables to construct a battery energy storage system pilot project in Việt Nam.

The project will use cutting-edge American technology and equipment to demonstrate how advanced energy storage can reduce power losses and help Việt Nam integrate greater renewable energy into its power system. It will be built and integrated into a 50MW Solar Farm operated by AMI AC Renewables in Khánh Hòa Province.

"We are pleased to support Việt Nam's efforts to expand renewable energy generation, and reduce reliance on coal," said Marie C. Damour, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. for the US Mission to Việt Nam at the signing ceremony during the US-Vietnam Energy Security Dialogue.

"This project will show how cutting-edge US energy storage technology can advance these goals and accelerate Việt Nam's transition to a clean energy economy for a climate-resilient future," Damour said.

"We're delighted to be entrusted by the US Consulate General to pilot and spearhead battery energy storage systems in Việt Nam," said Nguyễn Nam Thắng, CEO of AMI AC Renewables. "Our solar plant in Khánh Hòa province is an ideal place to demonstrate how energy storage can help Việt Nam reach its full renewable energy potential."

Energy storage is the key to unlock the potential of renewables and is a vital component of the energy transition. The project comes after a study funded by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to examine the feasibility of deploying advanced energy storage technologies in Việt Nam. — VNS