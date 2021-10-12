Universalization of vaccine needed for COVID-19 combat in new normal: Vietnamese diplomat

Addressing the general debate of the U.N. General Assembly's Economic and Financial Committee themed "Crisis, Resilience and Recovery – Accelerating Progress towards the 2030 Agenda" from October 5-18 in New York, the Vietnamese diplomat stated that Vietnam advocates measures to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially supporting developing countries in capacity building, technology transfer and financial incentives.
She reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to the SDGs, adding that the country has integrated information on SDGs into its national policies.
Tra also affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with the U.N. and international organizations in responding to the pandemic and implementing SDGs.
In her speech at the event, Vanessa Frazier, the Chair of the Committee emphasized the need to respond to the pandemic and recover the global economy through accelerating sustainable development.
The U.N. should have recommendations for actions, strengthen international solidarity, and shape policy directions to help countries escape the pandemic and achieve the U.N. SDGs, she said.
During the 76th U.N. General Assembly, the Committee will focus discussion on the impact of the pandemic, response policies on macroeconomics, finance, trade, debt management as well as assessing the effectiveness of poverty reduction, food security and many other sustainable development topics, Frazier noted.
Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) said that poor countries are facing a shortage of vaccines and resources for economic recovery.
Participates said that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a lack of preparation globally for addressing health and climate challenges.
They pointed to the unequal access to vaccines, education, and technology, and suggested financial support for post-epidemic recovery.
Source: VNA
- Building US-Vietnamese diplomatic ties
- New York City Poverty Rate Hits Lowest Level Since Great Recession
- The Painful Truth About Last Year’s Failed Flu Vaccine
- Good Morning Britain condemned for spreading anti-vaccination myths with 'offensive' canine autism debate
- Vaccinated against shingles? Great. Do it again.
- Africa: Fossil Teeth Reveal New Facts About a Mass Extinction 260 Million Years Ago
- Everything you need to know about meningitis, from symptoms to vaccinations
- Finland denies claims universal basic income experiment has fallen flat
- The Plot Against Europe: Putin, Hungary and Russia’s New Iron Curtain
- New Movies Encourage Solutions to Serious Issues
- New York City to ban cars in Central Park: ‘This was not its purpose — it was built before automobiles’
- With Pompeo and Bolton in the mix, China needs to adjust relations with US
- Papua New Guinea earthquake: Powerful 6.5 tremor strikes country's highlands
- Barbara Bush was role model whose example we need more than ever
- Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, data mining and Trump: What you need to know
- Police in D.C., New York revise shooting policies in response to vehicle ramming attacks
- AP Explains: The fiscal hijinks of North Korea's new budget
- PM underlines macro-economic stability and higher growth rate as top priorities in new year
- Ethiopia: Ministry to Start Providing Vaccination Against Cervical Cancer in October This Year
- Africa: South Sudan Launches the 8th Edition of the African Vaccination Week
Universalization of vaccine needed for COVID-19 combat in new normal: Vietnamese diplomat have 491 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.