Universalization of vaccine needed for COVID-19 combat in new normal: Vietnamese diplomat

Addressing the general debate of the U.N. General Assembly's Economic and Financial Committee themed "Crisis, Resilience and Recovery – Accelerating Progress towards the 2030 Agenda" from October 5-18 in New York, the Vietnamese diplomat stated that Vietnam advocates measures to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially supporting developing countries in capacity building, technology transfer and financial incentives.

She reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to the SDGs, adding that the country has integrated information on SDGs into its national policies.

Tra also affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with the U.N. and international organizations in responding to the pandemic and implementing SDGs.

In her speech at the event, Vanessa Frazier, the Chair of the Committee emphasized the need to respond to the pandemic and recover the global economy through accelerating sustainable development.

The U.N. should have recommendations for actions, strengthen international solidarity, and shape policy directions to help countries escape the pandemic and achieve the U.N. SDGs, she said.

During the 76th U.N. General Assembly, the Committee will focus discussion on the impact of the pandemic, response policies on macroeconomics, finance, trade, debt management as well as assessing the effectiveness of poverty reduction, food security and many other sustainable development topics, Frazier noted.

Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) said that poor countries are facing a shortage of vaccines and resources for economic recovery.

Participates said that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a lack of preparation globally for addressing health and climate challenges.

They pointed to the unequal access to vaccines, education, and technology, and suggested financial support for post-epidemic recovery.

