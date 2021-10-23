Units urged to speed up preparation for first-ever Vietnam-Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange

At the meeting, affiliated agencies and units of the MND reported on plans on exchange activities and the establishment of delegations to study the places where the exchange and related activities will take place. They also emphasized the building of specific plans on the exchange and related activities to submit them to the MND leaders for approval.

Also at the event, Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai, Commanding General of the Vietnam Border Guard Command, issued a document to assign missions to relevant units and instruct the Border Guard Command of Quang Tri province to make good preparation for the event, including upgrading Lao Bao International Border Gate.

In his concluding speech, General Chien tasked each agency and unit with specific missions. He asked the Department of Foreign Relations to devise plans of the exchange and other activities to boost defense diplomacy with Laos and team with other relevant units to make the exchange successful.

The MND's affiliates were also requested to closely coordinate to provide free health checkups and medicines for poor people, and grant scholarships to needy students along both sides of the borderline before the start of the exchange.

The first-ever Vietnam-Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange is scheduled to take place in mid-December this year in Huong Hoa border district of the Vietnamese province of Quang Tri and in Seponh district of the Lao province of Savannakhet.

Source: bienphong

Translated by Mai Huong