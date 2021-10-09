UNESCO’s online filmmaking programme begins

HCM CITY — An online filmmaking course will begin this month, held by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Việt Nam, in co-operation with Việt Nam Cinematography Association's Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents.
The non-profit course, On the Real Film Lab , targets young filmmakers and students from art schools.
It will offer basic knowledge, information and skills in different fields of filming, including directing, casting, shooting, and pre- and post-production.
An overview on international film festivals, domestic and international cinema, and new filmmaking trends will be also included.
Participants will receive trainning from dozens of talented film producers and directors, such as directors Pimpaka Towira of Thailand, Phạm Ngọc Lân and Trương Minh Quý of Việt Nam.
Female director Bùi Kim Quy is also included. Quy sent her latest feature film, Miền Ký Ức (Memoryland), to compete in the New Currents Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 in Korea this week.
Indipendent film director Pimpaka Towira has more than 15 years in the industry. She was programme director at the Bangkok International Film Festival in 2001, 2008 and 2009, and programme director at the Bangkok ASEAN festival from 2015 to 2017.
The course received one hundred film projects by many young filmmakers nationwide since its launch on September 6.
Six projects were chosen. The project creators, Hải Nhất, Nguyễn Thị Xuân Trang, Đặng Thảo Nguyên, Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Phúc, Nguyễn Trung Nghĩa and Nguyễn Duy Anh, will begin their one-year training this month.
The participants will have a chance to recieve two cash prizes worth US$1,000 each, two packages of camera and lighting equipment, and an audio post-production package from the course's sponsors HK Film of HCM City and Wallsound of Bruxelles.
"The course On the Real Film Lab is part of E-MOTIONS, a project that contributes to the promotion of networking and creative environment design for filmmakers by UNESCO and its partners with support from Japanese Trust Fund," said Phạm Thị Thanh Hường, head of the office's cultural department of UNESCO Office in Hà Nội.
"Through our course, we hope young filmmakers will have a chance to explore their creativity."
To discover the course On the Real Film Lab, visit https://bit.ly/OntheReelFilmLab . VNS
