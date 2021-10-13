UN constitutes important part in Vietnam’s foreign policy: Deputy PM

During a meeting in Hanoi on April 11 with newly-accredited UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra, Minh thanked the UN for its support to the country's process of national construction, defense, and development over the past 40 years.

Vietnam hopes that the UN continues its role in maintaining international peace and security, promoting the observation of international law, and supporting countries, including Vietnam, in socio-economic development, especially in implementing the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, he said.

For his part, Malhotra congratulated Vietnam on its great achievements in socio-economic development after 30 years of reform, becoming one of the first countries that have fulfilled the Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule.

He applauded Vietnam's active and effective contributions to UN activities, including peacekeeping operations and development issues, adding that Vietnam has also been an active and responsible member of UN important mechanisms such as the UN Economic and Social Council and International Law Committee.

The official affirmed that the UN will work closely with Vietnam in organizing activities to mark 40 years since Vietnam's admission to the UN (September 20, 1977-2017).

Malhotra also vowed to try his best to foster cooperative ties between the UN and Vietnam, thus supporting Vietnam in national construction and development.

Source: VNA