U.K. ranks among top economic partners of Vietnam: PM

Expressing his delight at the recent strong growth of the Vietnam – U.K. strategic partnership in different fields, PM Chinh hoped the two nations would coordinate closely to deepen the partnership.

The PM recommended the two countries cooperate more closely to make the most of opportunities brought about by the U.K. – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

He suggested the U.K. further open its market for Vietnamese exports, encourage British businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, and continue to support and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese expats and students in the U.K. to do business, study and live.

Appreciating the U.K. Government's donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Vietnam, PM Chinh expected the two countries to continue stepping up medical cooperation. He proposed the U.K. further donate vaccines and medical equipment and consider transferring vaccine production technology and providing COVID-19 treatment drugs for Vietnam

Ward lauded Vietnam's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and stressed that the U.K. Government considers Vietnam an important partner in the region.

Having praised the collaboration between the two nations at multilateral forums, he express his gratitude to Vietnam for its support for the U.K. to become a full dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The ambassador said he will coordinate with competent agencies to encourage British businesses to expand their investment in Vietnam.

The U.K. is willing to cooperate with and support Vietnam in switching to clean energy and accessing green finance to develop renewable energy projects, he stressed.

Agreeing with the Prime Minister’s proposal to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education-training and public administration, the diplomat affirmed that the U.K. will continue to assist Vietnam in high-quality human resources development, increase its government scholarships for Vietnamese students, and intensify joint programs on research, teaching, and digital transformation in education.

Regarding the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) hosted by the U.K. in November, PM Chinh stated that Vietnam supports and will cooperate closely with the U.K. to contribute to the success of the event.

Ward affirmed his willingness to work with Vietnam and the international community in protecting water sources and biodiversity, and ensuring livelihoods for people in the Mekong Delta.

On the East Sea (South China Sea) issue, the British ambassador emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and over flight, security, and peace in the East Sea as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

