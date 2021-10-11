Typhoon Kompasu quickly heading towards East Sea, causing heavy rain for northern, central regions

The predicted path of typhoon Kompasu. — Photo nchmf.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kompasu, with wind speeds reaching 100km per hour at its eye, is gaining more strength as it heads into the East Sea.

Trần Quang Năng, head of Weather Forecasting Office, under the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said yesterday that this is a very strong typhoon, moving very quickly at 20-25 km per hour.

The typhoon, which will be the eighth to hit the East Sea this year, was forecast to bring torrential rain to the northern and central region, he said.

The centre also warned yesterday that the typhoon would make its landfall on central provinces from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Bình by 7am on Thursday.

Due to the typhoon, strong winds and high waves hit the northern part of the East Sea since yesterday morning.

According to the centre, typhoon Lionrock, which made its landfall in the northern provinces from Hải Phòng City to Nam Định on Sunday, caused heavy rains both Sunday and yesterday.

Between 7pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday, rainfall was 93mm in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội; 195mm in Sì Láng Commune and Yên Bái Province; 124mm in Sa Pa Town and Lào Cai Province, Tân Minh Commune and Phú Thọ Province; 99.4mm in Liên Bảo Ward, Vĩnh Phúc Province and 91mm in Lao Chải Commune, Hà Giang Province.

Heavy rain continued hitting the northern provinces yesterday, and showers in the central provinces produced rainfall of between 30 and 80mm.

The centre said mountainous provinces of Hà Giang, Phú Thọ, Yên Bái, Lào Cai and Hòa Bình were put on high alert for landslides and flash floods. Inundation was predicted to attack low-lying and riverside areas in Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Nam Định, Ninh Bình, Thái Bình, Hà Nam, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Hà Nội.

In another development, a cold spell already hit the northern region, causing the daily lowest temperature drop to 18 degrees Celsius yesterday. This was the first cold spell hitting the northern region this year, the centre said.

Response

In response to the situation, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a meeting yesterday morning to direct agencies and localities to prepare for the typhoon Kompasu.

Deputy Chief of the committee's Office Phạm Đức Luận, who chaired the meeting, said developments must be closely monitored and scenarios built to respond to the typhoon and floods over the next 10 days.

Luận also told the national centre for hydro-meteorological forecasting to give early warnings of floods and rain as well as identify dangerous areas at sea to guide ships to safety.

Localities were required to ensure safety for reservoirs during the typhoon and floods. Mass media were told to provide constant updates so that local people could actively prepare.

Rescue forces were told to be ready for emergencies, he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had also sent a message No 1323/CĐ-TTg to agencies and localities to direct them to prepare for the bad weather.

Chính ordered the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Search and Rescue, ministries and localities to drastically deploy measures in response to the typhoons.

He told the head of the People’s Committee of provinces and cities to order the border guard forces, fisheries and traffic sectors to guide and ensure the safety of vessels operating on the sea and the safety of people living on aquaculture cages.

The Ministry of Public Security was assigned to coordinate with local authorities to promptly inform people to avoid travelling through areas that could be affected by typhoons, floods and landslides.

The ministry must implement a plan to support and ensure safety for people, who are moving from the southern provinces to the north due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS