Two more domestic air routes to be resumed in October

The Ministry of Transport has green-lighted the resumption of the HCM City-Cà Mau and Hà Nội-Điện Biên flights. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has decided to restart flights on two more routes: HCM City-Cà Mau, and Hà Nội-Điện Biên.

There will be one flight daily on the routes during the ongoing trial programme until October 20.

Before this the ministry had approved 38 flights daily between October 10 and 20, including 13 from HCM City, and one from Hanoi to HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

All passengers on all flights must have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the flight or recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months.

All passengers are also required to furnish negative COVID tests done within 72 hours before the flight. — VNS