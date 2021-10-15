Two more domestic air routes to be resumed in October

The Ministry of Transport has green-lighted the resumption of the HCM City-Cà Mau and Hà Nội-Điện Biên flights. — VNA/VNS Photo
HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has decided to restart flights on two more routes: HCM City-Cà Mau, and Hà Nội-Điện Biên.
There will be one flight daily on the routes during the ongoing trial programme until October 20.
Before this the ministry had approved 38 flights daily between October 10 and 20, including 13 from HCM City, and one from Hanoi to HCM City and Đà Nẵng.
All passengers on all flights must have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the flight or recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months.
All passengers are also required to furnish negative COVID tests done within 72 hours before the flight. — VNS
- Tajik national air carrier resumes flights to Tashkent
- Air Berlin’s bankruptcy causes 5 percent drop in German domestic air traffic
- Three new air routes from Belfast
- Qatar boss 'faith in Cardiff air route'
- Edinburgh-Abu Dhabi air route to be axed
- Etihad’s Edinburgh-Abu Dhabi air route to be axed
- Greenland to get direct air link to Canada?
- July route roundup: Where airlines are adding (or cutting) service
- Norwegian Air Postpones Canada Services Amid 737 Delivery Delays
- Second US route from Edinburgh halted by Norwegian Air
- French strikes: Air France and SNCF are pitched against liberté
- Norwegian Air cancels its Belfast-US flights during winter months
- Primera Air axes 207 flights from Birmingham Airport – and will no longer fly from there at all
- Air Iceland plane in emergency Norway landing
- Boeing's Faith in Air Freight Pays Off With $18 Billion in Sales
- Norwegian launches new route from London Gatwick to Tampa in Florida and ramps up flights for winter 2018
- Wizz Air to launch new flights from Bucharest, Cluj and Iasi
- Jet Airways rules out Air India bid
- What happened in the Las Vegas shooting, where’s the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the strip and what’s the Route 91 Harvest music festival?
- Air France Limits Paris-Tehran Flights to Summertime Only
Two more domestic air routes to be resumed in October have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.