Turning Việt Nam’s macadamias into an efficient and sustainable industry

HÀ NỘI — A project is underway to continue developing the macadamia industry in Việt Nam during the period of 2021-2030.
The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Quốc Doanh met with the Việt Nam Administration of Forestry and the Việt Nam Macadamia Association on the development of the project earlier this week.
A total of 18,840ha of land across 28 of Việt Nam’s provinces is dedicated to growing macadamia, mainly in the northwest and Central Highlands. Annual output is estimated to be at 8,840 tonnes of nuts this year.
The market for these macadamia products is both foreign, in countries and territories such as Japan, South Korea, mainland China and Taiwan, and domestic.
In recent years the macadamia industry has shown positive signs of development as both the size and output of macadamia crops increased, creating jobs and increased turnover for producers.
Many macadamia producers generate a stable income, which in turn promotes economic benefits such as social development and environmental protection, especially important in the mountainous areas of the northwest and Central Highlands provinces.
However, some plantations can further improve their operations to increase output. Improvements can be made in many parts of the process, including choosing optimum sites for planting, using varieties most appropriate to the soil and refining the processing procedure. Neglecting these corrections has led to some farmers suffering poor yields or low-quality products.
The consumption market could also be expanded further. There is a lack of synchronisation in policies that are designed to encourage investment from businesses into the industry. These shortcomings need to be addressed.
It is expected that, after completion, the project will be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval.
Deputy Minister Lê Quốc Doanh emphasised that an in-depth assessment of the situation was needed, encompassing the economic, technological and farming practices in recent years.
In addition, Doanh suggested that clarification was needed on the adaptation, efficiency, and land funding available to develop macadamia trees in different localities. — VNS
- From retail to finance, Viet Nam all set to rebound with poise
- Viet Nam wood products exports increase by 6 per cent despite pandemic
- A promising future for Viet Nam after COVID-19
- Can Viet Nam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
- Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
- 5G creates innovation opportunities for all economic sectors in Viet Nam
- Viet Nam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
- Foreign capital inflows in Viet Nam down in H1
- Dialogue discusses innovative pharmaceutical potentials in Việt Nam
- World Bank, Australia to help Việt Nam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
- 5G creates innovation opportunities for all economic sectors in Việt Nam
- A promising future for Việt Nam after COVID-19
- Fitch Solutions revises up Việt Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
- Ninh Thuận develops co-operatives sustainably
- Shinhan Finance wins UK sustainability award
- Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
- Pioneer Conservationist Jane Goodall Awarded 2020 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development
- Sustainable production and responsible consumption project launched
- Database of Vietnamese manufacturing and support industries launched
- Developing industrial infrastructure critical to catching FDI flow
Turning Việt Nam's macadamias into an efficient and sustainable industry have 538 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.