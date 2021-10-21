In Le Thuy district, in low-lying areas along the river such as Phong Thuy commune, Loc Thuy commune, Kien Giang town, flood water has receded about 30cm. Therefore, the unit sent 150 troops and militiamen to the scene to clean the environment and help the needy overcome the consequences of the flood.
Over the past days, heavy rains have flooded 33 schools, with water levels from 0.5 to 1m.
According to Colonel Tran Dinh Thang, Commanding Officer of Le Thuy district's Military Command, troops have been mobilized to the areas to help the locals overcome flood consequences and soon stabilize their life.
Translated by Minh Anh
- Kauai wants tourists to help island overcome flood damage
- Somalia floods displace thousands: Ethiopia, Djibouti troops help in evacuation
- Hai Phong Industry and Trade: Helping Enterprises Overcome Difficulties
- Gov’t supports Philippines to overcome storm aftermath
- How Germany's marvellous bread helped me overcome food anxiety
- Man suspected of demanding money from Kauai flood victims
- Central localities promptly overcome Wutip’s aftermath
- Kauai flooding clean up continues after overnight rain
- Gov’t helps typhoon Chanchu victims
- New tech suggests more homes near Des Plaines River at risk of flooding
- Bid to protect Dundee ‘vulnerable’ homes and businesses from burn that floods regularly
- Congaree riverwalk partially shut down due to flooding
- Neighbors help neighbors as floodwaters rise in Missoula
- Local Briefs: April 15
- Hinckley pupil's flooded library letter gets reply from author
- Ige asks Trump to declare federal disaster after April floods damage 532 homes
- Missoula County officials offer help as rivers rise
- Mark Zuckerberg donates $1M to assist flood-relief efforts on Kauai
- Spring flooding expected to be minimal
- Lawmakers provide $125M for flood relief
Troops help locals overcome flood aftermath have 258 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.