Troops help locals overcome flood aftermath

In Le Thuy district, in low-lying areas along the river such as Phong Thuy commune, Loc Thuy commune, Kien Giang town, flood water has receded about 30cm. Therefore, the unit sent 150 troops and militiamen to the scene to clean the environment and help the needy overcome the consequences of the flood.

Over the past days, heavy rains have flooded 33 schools, with water levels from 0.5 to 1m.

According to Colonel Tran Dinh Thang, Commanding Officer of Le Thuy district's Military Command, troops have been mobilized to the areas to help the locals overcome flood consequences and soon stabilize their life.

Translated by Minh Anh