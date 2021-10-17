Traditional markets in HCM City reopen

Only traditional markets that can ensure epidemic prevention and control can reopen in HCM City. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — About 47 out of 234 traditional markets in HCM City with traders of fresh food, dry food and essential goods have opened.

According to the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, traditional markets earlier this week remained closed in districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, Gò Vấp, Phú Nhuận, Bình Chánh, Hóc Môn and Nhà Bè.

About 22 markets are planning to reopen, including Dân Sinh and Thái Bình in District 1; Bàn Cờ, Nguyễn Văn Trỗi and Vườn Chuối in District 3; Phùng Hưng, Tân Thành and Đồng Khánh in District 5; Tân Mỹ in District 7; Rạch Ông, Phạm Thế Hiển, Nhị Thiên Đường and Xóm Củi in District 8; Bình Hưng Hoà, Da Sà, Khu phố 2, Bình Long and Kiến Đức in Bình Tân District; Phú Nhuận, Trần Hữu Trang and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu in Phú Nhuận District and Phước Lộc in Nhà Bè District.

All unofficial gathering and trading activities, however, that encroach on roads and fail to ensure epidemic prevention and control and food hygiene and safety are prohibited.

Locals are encouraged not to support or trade at prohibited market areas.

Resolution 128, classifying four levels of the epidemic, states that traditional markets, restaurants and eateries are allowed to operate on the basis of epidemic prevention and control.

However, in very high-risk areas, the provincial People's Committees will announce necessary and specific conditions for these activities to be carried out more safely.

Some traders in traditional markets are concerned about a decrease in buying power from customers. Trịnh Minh Quang told e-newspaper VnExpress that he has been able to sell one-tenth of his seafood compared to months ago.

"Fresh seafood, when it cannot be sold within three to four days, will go to waste. We are trying to keep my store open as a reminder to our customers that we are still in business," he added.

Meanwhile, Phạm Trung Hiếu, owner of a chicken eatery, pointed out that locals' habits of dining at home has discouraged them to order takeaways. — VNS