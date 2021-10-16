Trading activities resumed at markets, supermarkets in HCMC

On October 15, 22 more traditional markets of Dan Sinh, Thai Binh (District 1), Ban Co, Nguyen Van Troi, Vuon Chuoi (District 3), Phung Hung, Tan Thanh, Dong Khanh (District 5), Tan My in District 7, Rach Ong, Pham The Hien, Nhi Thien Duong and Xom Cui (District 8), Binh Hung Hoa, Da Sa, Quarter 2, Binh Long and Kien Duc (Binh Tan District), Phu Nhuan, Tran Huu Trang, Nguyen Dinh Chieu (Phu Nhuan District) and Phuoc Loc (Nha Be District) restarted their operations.

Meanwhile, the wholesale markets of Binh Dien , Hoc Mon and Thu Duc have not yet resumed, apart from reopening their transit points to receive around 1,000 tons of vegetables and seafood products every day.

Abundant goods with stable prices are recorded at Emart supermarket.

After over two weeks of the resumption, almost all supermarket systems across the city such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, MM Mega Market, Emart and others have gradually put into resumption with abundant goods and stable prices, and the number of customers to the supermarkets reached between 70 percent to 100 percent compared to the previous period of Covid-19.

By Lac Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong