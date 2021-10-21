Trademark Vietnam Rice protected in 22 foreign countries: MARD

Vietnam has been among the world's top three rice exporters, together with Thailand and India, for years, the MARD said in a report sent to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 19.
According to the MARD, Vietnam Rice has become a Generic Trademark in 19 countries, including Indonesia, Russia and 17 member states of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI). It has also been registered as a Certification Trademark in three countries, namely China, Brunei and Norway. The MARD holds the ownership of the trademark in these countries.
It is important to heighten awareness of Vietnamese rice products among exporters, importers, distributors and consumers both at home and overseas, the ministry said. Protection of the trademark also lays a basis for Vietnamese rice to expand its market and increase added value and competitiveness globally, as well as preventing the faking of Vietnamese origin.
Vietnam must also urgently grant the right to use the trademark to Vietnamese producers and exporters as the trademark will be probably revoked if it is not used by the owner for 3 – 5 years in accordance to regulations of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and laws of some Madrid System member states, it noted.
The ministry proposed the PM to permit it to develop a decree providing a set of procedures for administering the use of Vietnam Rice.
Source: VNA
- Made-in-Vietnam varieties cover 59% of rice fields
- South region harvests 11 million tonnes of Winter-Spring rice
- Import demand continues boosting Vietnam’s rice export
- Vietnam, Belgium boost economic collaboration
- Experts discuss ways to protect tigers
- VN Competition and Consumer Protection Authority submits complaint about Grab-Uber ruling
- Acting President hosts newly-appointed ambassadors from EU countries
- Vietnam prepares for ASEAN Chairmanship
- Vietnam has second lowest number of mobile malware threats in Southeast Asia
- Vietnam Food Association risks losing rice monopoly
- Central provinces target 2.5 million tonnes of rice in upcoming crops
- 'This Week' Transcript: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice
- Fruit farmers strike it rich in northern Vietnam
- Vietnam mountain range turns dreamy in fall
- EU, China agree to protect 100 of the other's regional foods
- Vietnam ready to talk partnership elevation with RoK: top legislator
- Vietnam, China hold 11th meeting of Bilateral Cooperation Committee
- Relaxed visa policy could be ‘magic wand’ for Vietnam’s tourism
- Vietnam’s widened trade deficit with RoK: no worries
- Towards plastic alternatives in Vietnam
Trademark Vietnam Rice protected in 22 foreign countries: MARD have 372 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.