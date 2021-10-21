Trademark Vietnam Rice protected in 22 foreign countries: MARD

Vietnam has been among the world's top three rice exporters, together with Thailand and India, for years, the MARD said in a report sent to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 19.

According to the MARD, Vietnam Rice has become a Generic Trademark in 19 countries, including Indonesia, Russia and 17 member states of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI). It has also been registered as a Certification Trademark in three countries, namely China, Brunei and Norway. The MARD holds the ownership of the trademark in these countries.

It is important to heighten awareness of Vietnamese rice products among exporters, importers, distributors and consumers both at home and overseas, the ministry said. Protection of the trademark also lays a basis for Vietnamese rice to expand its market and increase added value and competitiveness globally, as well as preventing the faking of Vietnamese origin.

Vietnam must also urgently grant the right to use the trademark to Vietnamese producers and exporters as the trademark will be probably revoked if it is not used by the owner for 3 – 5 years in accordance to regulations of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and laws of some Madrid System member states, it noted.

The ministry proposed the PM to permit it to develop a decree providing a set of procedures for administering the use of Vietnam Rice.

Source: VNA