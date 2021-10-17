Total of 3,193 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Sunday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,193 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in 48 provinces and cities.
These include 3,175 domestic infections with 1,339 detected in the community and 18 imported cases.
HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases with 1,059, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (537), Đồng Nai (517), An Giang (117) and Tây Ninh (156).
Hà Nội recorded 10 new cases.
Other cases were found in Kiên Giang (93), Sóc Trăng (64), Long An (54), Cà Mau (48), Tiền Giang (46), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (38), Bình Thuận (38), Cần Thơ (29), Quảng Ngãi (28), Hậu Giang (27), Thanh Hóa (25), Gia Lai (24), Đắk Lắk (22), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Nam (19), Vĩnh Long (15), Nghệ An (14), Trà Vinh (14), Bình Phước (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (10), Hà Giang (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Phú Thọ (8 ), Bình Định (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Đắk Nông (6), Kon Tum (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Lâm Đồng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Phú Yên (3), Lào Cai (3), Thái Bình (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Điện Biên (2), Quảng Trị (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Tuyên Quang (1).
The total national tally now stands at 864,053, ranking 154 out of 223 countries and territories.
A further 63 deaths were also reported in HCM City (38), Bình Dương (13), Đồng Nai (2), Kiên Giang (2), Sóc Trăng (2), Đắk Lắk (2), Quảng Ngãi (1) Bạc Liêu (1), Bình Thuận (1) and Đắk Nông (1).
The total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stands at 21,194.
It was also reported that 1,340 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 791,844 nationally.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 61.9 million doses of vaccines. — VNS
- Hospitality firms see Viet Nam’s potential
- Viet Nam a new star in Southeast Asia region: Horasis forum
- Viet Nam should eliminate unfair incentives to grow the private sector
- FDI inflows into Viet Nam surge in 11 months
- Investors’ success is Viet Nam’s success: Deputy PM
- NFL Week 12 odds, picks: Cowboys shock Patriots in New England, 49ers roll past Packers on Sunday night
- Intel Q3/19 earnings: Record revenues, looking to recapture process lead, 14nm CPU supply issues persist
- FDI inflows into Việt Nam surge in 11 months
- Việt Nam should eliminate unfair incentives to grow the private sector
- Việt Nam a new star in Southeast Asia region: Horasis forum
- Việt Nam climb to world No 94 in FIFA rankings
- Việt Nam holds tourism promotion events to gain target in foreign visitors
- Investors’ success is Việt Nam’s success: Deputy PM
- FDI sector plays crucial role in Việt Nam’s economic growth
- One year after CD launch, Việt Nam Idol runner-up has 2nd concert
- Việt Nam to build more seven expressways
- TCL Electronics Records High Sales Volume in the First Three Quarters of 2019 and Several Securities Firms Including CICC Issue Positive Ratings
- Daito Trust will invest a combined US$74 million in JustCo and in a new Japan joint venture
- New flight links Hải Phòng and Kunming
- Đắk Lắk police blast open firecracker trafficking case
Total of 3,193 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Sunday have 530 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.