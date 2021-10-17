Total of 3,193 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Sunday

A lockdown area in Hùng Sơn, Lâm Thao District, Phú Thọ Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,193 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in 48 provinces and cities.

These include 3,175 domestic infections with 1,339 detected in the community and 18 imported cases.

HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases with 1,059, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (537), Đồng Nai (517), An Giang (117) and Tây Ninh (156).

Hà Nội recorded 10 new cases.

Other cases were found in Kiên Giang (93), Sóc Trăng (64), Long An (54), Cà Mau (48), Tiền Giang (46), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (38), Bình Thuận (38), Cần Thơ (29), Quảng Ngãi (28), Hậu Giang (27), Thanh Hóa (25), Gia Lai (24), Đắk Lắk (22), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Nam (19), Vĩnh Long (15), Nghệ An (14), Trà Vinh (14), Bình Phước (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (10), Hà Giang (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Phú Thọ (8 ), Bình Định (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Đắk Nông (6), Kon Tum (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4), Lâm Đồng (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Phú Yên (3), Lào Cai (3), Thái Bình (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Điện Biên (2), Quảng Trị (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Tuyên Quang (1).

The total national tally now stands at 864,053, ranking 154 out of 223 countries and territories.

A further 63 deaths were also reported in HCM City (38), Bình Dương (13), Đồng Nai (2), Kiên Giang (2), Sóc Trăng (2), Đắk Lắk (2), Quảng Ngãi (1) Bạc Liêu (1), Bình Thuận (1) and Đắk Nông (1).

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stands at 21,194.

It was also reported that 1,340 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 791,844 nationally.

Việt Nam has so far administered more than 61.9 million doses of vaccines. — VNS