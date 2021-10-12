Torrential rain to hit the northern, central region from Wednesday

A landslide in Hoà Bình Province due to torrential rain on Monday.— VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải

HÀ NỘI — Torrential rain, triggered by Typhoon Kompasu, will blanket the northern and central regions from Wednesday afternoon.

The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warned on Tuesday that rainfall will be about 100-200mm in the northern provinces and Quảng Trị Province, and about 150-300mm in provinces from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Bình.

The typhoon, which entered the East Sea on Monday night, was predicted to make landfall in central provinces from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Bình on Thursday morning, the centre said.

The centre also said the water level in rivers in Thanh Hoá Province was rising. Flooding was forecast to occur in rivers in the northern region, Thanh Hoá Province and Quảng Trị Province between Wednesday afternoon and Friday.

The centre said mountainous areas were put on high alert for flash floods and landslides while inundation was predicted to hit low-lying and river areas in Phú Thọ, Yên Bái, Lào Cai, Hòa Bình, Nam Định, Ninh Bình, Thái Bình, Hà Nam, Hà Nội, provinces from Thanh Hóa to Quảng Trị and the southern part of the Central Highlands.

On Monday, a landslide occurred in the northern province of Hoà Bình due to torrential rain triggered by Typhoon Lionrock. The landslide blocked a section of National Highway No 6 in Trung Minh Commune, Hoà Bình Province. Local agencies have worked hard to fix the situation.

In a related move, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered coastal localities in the northern and central regions to ban vessels from going to sea.

The localities were told to arrange anchorage for vessels and evacuate local residents, who live in high-risk areas of flash floods and landslides, to a safe place, the committee said.

The localities had to ensure the safety of dyke systems and reservoirs and arrange rescue forces for emergencies, the committee said.

Quảng Trị administration banned vessels from going to sea on Monday afternoon to minimise the damage due to the typhoon.

The local administration required relevant agencies to finish the arrangement of vessels in safe anchorage before 12pm on Wednesday.

Data from the province showed that all 2,300 vessels with 7,100 fishermen in the province received updates of the typhoon's developments to find a safe shelter.

In another development, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, head of the Climate Forecasting Office under the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, said it was forecast that some strong typhoons would hit the south-central and southern regions from now until the end of this year.

Typhoons and tropical low-pressure systems were also predicted to hit the south-central and southern region in January 2022, he said. — VNS