Top works of young photographers exhibited

In this year's festival, the organizers received 1,895 photos from 270 photographers in 57 cities and provinces nationwide. The jury of the event selected 128 works of 85 photographers, including 114 photos in the realistic photo category and the remaining in the conceptual photo category to showcase.
Among the selected photos, the jury awarded 19 top ones. The gold medal went to a set of photos named "Inside a training center for gymnasts in Hai Phong city" taken by Luong Viet Son Tung from Hanoi.
The exhibition will last until October 29.
The festival is organized biennially for photographers aged 18-35.
The same day, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism opened a week-long exhibition showcasing typical photos of a contest on Vietnam's art pottery in 2021.
Translated by Song Anh
