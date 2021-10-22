Top 50 prestigious public companies in 2021 announced

The list honors public firms that have tried their best to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, seizing new opportunities and achieving remarkable achievements in providing products and services to customers.
Selection was based on assessing the prestige and operational efficiency of the firms through investors, experts and market, as well as their communications prestige.
According to Vu Dang Vinh, general director of Vietnam Report, over the past two years, the world in general and Vietnam, in particular, have faced difficulties and challenges due to the COVID-19. The pandemic has affected most businesses, but there are still some that growing strongly.
This showed that the role of building a reputation for the business is one of the key factors, opening up the prosperous and stable development and being a solid foundation of the business in the hearts of customers, especially in the context of a new type of globalization in post-COVID-19 era, he said.
Source: VNA
- Audi, Toyota land on MIT's list of 50 Most Disruptive Companies
- Mahindra & Mahindra first Indian company to announce carbon price
- Dyson Is the Latest Unlikely Company to Announce an Electric Vehicle
- General Motors, Public Company
- VN Communist Party announces personnel reforms, aims for capable and virtuous officials
- TVS Logistics targets $1 billion revenues from India operation by 2021
- COMPLETE CARD ANNOUNCED FOR ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS IN YANGON, MYANMAR ON 26 OCTOBER
- Faraday Future’s Bizarre Response Letter to the Public
- 'This is a legal matter!' The Veronicas shut down accusations that their Qantas scandal was a 'publicity stunt' during a VERY awkward interview on The Project
- Barcelona are first ever $1bn sports club as staggering revenue figures are announced
- At sombre AGM, Maruti announces diesel capacity expansion
- Car of the Year 2013 finalists announced: do you agree?
- Aston Martin Cutting Rapide Production by 50 Percent as Demand Weakens
- Carz clocks 100,000 customers, to set up 50 more centres
- Failing Aussie Toll Road Company Pays Lavish Salaries
- Dodge Announces Final Edition 2010 Viper SRT10s
- PHR’s 2018 Top 50 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents
- Watch: Drivers announced as Formula One car ready to rev up Belfast on Saturday evening
- Gwen Stefani turns 50 and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, is the first to wish her a happy birthday: 'I love you so much it's actually stupid'
- Never mind the 420 jokes, Tesla's staying public
Top 50 prestigious public companies in 2021 announced have 362 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.