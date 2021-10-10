Top 10 ICT firms account for 61 per cent of the country’s ICT sector

The organisation board awards the Top 10 leading ICT companies in Việt Nam in 2021. — Photo courtesy of VINASA

HÀ NỘI — As many as 76 information, communication and technology (ICT) firms honoured in the Top 10 leading ICT companies in Việt Nam in 2021 have a revenue of VNĐ186.6 trillion (US$8 billion), accounting for nearly 61 per cent of the whole industry.

The information was revealed at a ceremony to honour the firms held in Hà Nội on Saturday. Launched by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) in April, the awards received 194 nominations in 18 sectors from 167 businesses, increasing 14 per cent and 67 per cent in terms of the number of nominations and businesses respectively over last year.

Accordingly, 104 nominations were selected from 76 IT firms to honour the Top 10 ICT companies in Việt Nam in 2021.

Statistics from the organisation board showed that more than 90 per cent of participating firms have been implementing research and applying new technology in the development of new products and solutions.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Khoa, VINASA's Chairman, said: "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially this fierce fourth wave, have caused a lot of difficulties for society and have had a heavy impact on the economy. However, it is also the driving force for industries and fields to transform, speeding up the digital transformation process. This is an opportunity and a great field for Vietnamese ICT businesses to explore and serve the country."

Phạm Đức Long, Deputy Minister of the Information and Communications (MIC), said: "Vietnamese IT enterprises have made great contributions to the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic by quickly building and deploying many digital technology platforms and solutions, ensuring smooth communication, helping tens of millions of officials, employees, students, agencies, organisations, businesses, schools as well as people across the country maintain daily operations.”

IT applications and solutions deployed in pandemic prevention and control, medical examination and treatment activities at hospitals and medical facilities across the country have made an important contribution to disease control. In addition, IT businesses have contributed more than VNĐ1.6 trillion to the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund, actively responding to the "Sóng và Máy tính cho em" (Internet connection and computers for students) programme.

The MIC highly valued big contributions from the IT business community and expects the TOP 10 leading ICT firms in Việt Nam in 2021 would continue to enhance their pioneering role in making Việt Nam a digital country with rapid and sustainable development, he added.

The awards this year still saw the participation of the country's big IT firms such as Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone and FPT. FPT has been honoured seven times in all three main areas this year, including the traditional IT industry, the digital transformation priority field, and the new technology field with competitive advantages.

FPT has constantly researched and developed the Made by FPT solution ecosystem and digital transformation platform, prioritising all resources and effectively contributing to the digital transformation process of the Government, organisations and businesses.

In the 2021-23 period, FPT has set a strategic goal to be in the Top 50 leading companies in the world in providing comprehensive digital transformation services and solutions by 2030. It would also focus on promoting research, in-depth solutions development based on Blockchain technology, Lowcode, AI, Cloud and Analytics.

The Top 10 IT companies with impressive growth were announced for the first time to honour firms with high growth rates. Most of the companies have been providing ICT services to international markets. They have been flexible in finding growth opportunities despite difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Rikkeisoft, one of Top 10 Software Export Enterprises in the awards this year posted 10 per cent growth rate despite many export sectors being severely affected by the pandemic.

Nguyễn Viết Lâm, Rikkeisoft's deputy general director, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic is both a challenge and an opportunity for the IT industry. Businesses that can adapt flexibly and seize opportunities about the trend shift from the pandemic will gain advantages, maintain growth momentum, and even develop well. This shift is not only in Việt Nam but also in foreign markets. Therefore, Việt Nam’s IT enterprises providing solution services to foreign markets have seen growth. In the coming years, these needs will continue to thrive."

Rikkeisoft has continuously expanded research and development in areas requiring higher competence, typically digital transformation, and has seen remarkable growth. During the quarantine period, seeing the sharp increase in the demand for digital transformation in the retail and e-commerce industry, Rikkeisoft has focused its resources to meet the projects in this industry. Its customers are all Japanese supermarkets or leading retail chains. The company’s revenue for this industry alone reached over $3 million in the first three quarters of 2021.

In particular, high-tech fields such as AI & Blockchain have also achieved great success. Projects invested and developed by the company such as Oraichain, Rikkei Finance, Polka Foundry, Swaperry, Kaby Arena, HeroVerse have raised nearly $12 million from foreign funds, and total valuation of more than $100 million.

Launched in 2014, the Top 10 ICT award aims to honour businesses with big contribution to the country's ICT industry. — VNS