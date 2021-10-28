Tickets for Vietnam – Japan match sold out in less than one hour

The game is scheduled to begin at 7pm on November 11.
The tickets, ranging from 500,000 VND to 1.2 million VND (22 USD – 53 USD), were put on sale at 10am on October 27.
Each customer was allowed to buy up to two tickets per match via VinID application. The tickets will be delivered to their addresses by post.
To be eligible for entering the stadium, spectators must be fully vaccinated, with the second shot being injected at least 14 days or recover from COVID-19 within six months; test negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 within 72 hours before kick-off; and follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message.
Vietnam have yet to collect any points after four matches and are at the bottom of Group B of the final qualifying round, which they played for the first time ever.
Vietnam are of the same group with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman.
Source: VNA
