The life at a Hanoi’s quarantine center a few days before Tet

Several days before the Lunar New Year (Tet), the quarantine center based at the 58 Artillery Regiment in Quoc Oai district, Hanoi was in a quiet atmosphere.

This is the home of 145 people who are under quarantine this Tet.

Video: People dance in the quarantine center.

These people, who had contact with Covid-19 patients, have been under quarantine since January 30. They came here in different ways, with different stories.

Most of them were confused and worried on their first days in the center but now they are ready to welcome a special Tet in an army quarter.

Mr. Bui Quang Hiep, Head of the 58th Artillery Regiment, said that the regiment had received dozens of groups of people who came here for isolation. The previous groups had 14 days under quarantine but this time, the quarantine period will be 21 days.

“In order to help people to welcome a warm and full Tet holiday in the quarantine area, we always try to meet their needs as best as we can, from food to livings, medical care,” he said.

He said that the second tests for these people will be conducted on February 13 (the second day of the lunar year). If there is nothing unusual, they may leave the quarantine center on February 21.

Some photos taken at the quarantine center:

The quarantine area in the 58th Artillery Regiment consists of many blocks of houses, located in a cool and spacious campus. The quarantine is divided into three rings. Only officers and employees on duty can enter the innermost circle.

Perhaps the most common activities of people under quarantine are reading newspapers and “surfing” the internet. Some people take books with them.

A woman who volunteered to live in the quarantine center to take care of her son, a F1 case. They are playing ticktacktoe. Another mother and her 3 children became F1 cases when her husband was confirmed a Covid-19 patient.

This baby girl is 3 year old and her younger brother is only 2 months old. Smart phones are important means of communication for people under quarantine.

This man is making a video call to his family before dinner.

Soldiers prepare meal for people in the quarantine zone People have rice for lunch and dinner and porridge, sticky rice, or bread for the breakfast. Food for Tet of a three-member family in the quarantine center.

The medical staff measure body temperature for the people here twice a day. In the afternoon, people often kick shuttle cock, jog around the campus.

A mother and her child do exercise. A singer who is under quarantine plays the guitar and sing for others.

Nguyen Thao – Ngoc Trang