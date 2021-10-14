The central city to host Routes Asia Forum in 2022

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng will host the 16th annual Routes Asia Development Forum 2022 on June 6-8 of 2022 as an announcement was made at the World Routes Development Forum – an aviation and tourism industry event – in Milan, Italy on Monday.
Deputy Director of the city's tourism department Nguyễn Xuân Bình said the annual event, which will be co-organised by the Đà Nẵng People's Committee, IPP Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) and Informa Routes, will offer a platform for airlines, airports and tourism authorities to boost co-operative relationships, and set up new routes and expand aviation networks, driving international tourism and aviation activities while connecting Đà Nẵng with regional and global air transport networks.
Speaking at World Routes, Steven Small, Director of Routes, said: "We are very excited to be working with Đà Nẵng People's Committee and their strategic partners to bring Routes Asia to the city in 2022. Routes Asia will play an integral part in Đà Nẵng’s achieving its ambitious master plan to become the socio-economic centre of the country by 2045."
Bình said Routes Asia 2022 is a great opportunity to promote the dynamic and hospitable nature of the city.
"The event would help promote more international air routes to Đà Nẵng in the coming years and facilitate the city's economic and tourism industry recovery in the post-COVID-19 period," Bình said.
"Đà Nẵng will strongly promote its position as Asia's leading festival and event destination, a dynamic aviation hub for tourism development in Việt Nam and the region," he said.
Bình also said Đà Nẵng has seen stable growth in socio-economic development with an aim of being an international event rendezvous and connection site of cities in the region and the world.
Nguyễn Phi Long, CEO of IPP Travel, a co-organiser of the Routes Asia 2022, said aviation and tourism are two key industries that have made a great contribution to Đà Nẵng's economic growth, and the increasing flight routes will be the most important factor to help Đà Nẵng to kick-start the economic recovery plan after damage by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Routes Asia, which was hosted for the first time in 2003, is the only dedicated annual route development event for the Asia-Pacific region, gathering decision-makers of the global air transport industry.
The city has built its first direct flights with Doha, Qatar and 160 destinations of Qatar Airways, while new flights had been planned from Đà Nẵng International airport with Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan (China), India, Australia and Russia.
In 2020, authorities of Đà Nẵng Airport and Chubu Centrair Airport of Japan agreed for chartered flights between Đà Nẵng and Nagoya, Japan as preparation for launching a regular direct route.
Chiang Mai International Airport agreed to promote direct flights connecting destinations in Thailand and world heritage sites in central Việt Nam.
The Đà Nẵng International Airport is designed to handle 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo by 2030.
According to the city's tourism department, Đà Nẵng had 48 international air routes with 462 flights per week, while 11 domestic routes operated with 665 flights in a week. — VNS
- Scuffle, harsh words upend Minneapolis City Council public safety forum
- S'pore to host global IP forum
- The insider's cultural guide to Istanbul: 'This city is steeped in music'
- Elk Grove’s first hospital could open by 2022, with up to 24,000 new jobs
- Best places to run in Central Florida
- Why host your SOA's connective tissue when you can outsource it?
- Here’s What to Expect on the New York City Marathon Course
- Long Lost Ancient City Uncovered Deep in Cambodian Jungle
- SAP plans for NetWeaver developer hub in Asia
- New Yorker Designs Ultrarunning Routes That Make Every Workout a History Lesson
- Asia dominates global outsourcing list
- Should you switch your biz to Google's e-mail domain hosting service? We did
- Cities Need to Take the Wheel in Our Driverless Future
- Elsie Fest, Celebrating Musical Theater, Takes Place in Central Park This Sunday
- How This Chef Went From Partier to New York City Marathoner
- How This Chef Ditched Late Nights to Become a New York City Marathoner
- City may have contributed to West Nile virus outbreak in Pocket area, officials say
- HCM City to host Vietfish expo later this month
- Barkley Rushes for 170 Yards, Giants Rout Redskins 40-16
- Asia's cables on the blink
The central city to host Routes Asia Forum in 2022 have 751 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.