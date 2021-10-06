Thailand backs ASEAN’s priorities under Brunei’s chairmanship

At the event (Photo: mfa.go.th)

Bangkok – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai has voiced Thailand’s support for priorities and key deliverables of ASEAN in 2021 under Brunei's ASEAN Chairmanship.

The Deputy PM and FM of Thailand expressed the support while participating in the 30th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting which was held virtually by Brunei on October 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand said in an announcement.

He also advocated for enhanced ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19 response such as vaccine procurement, operationalisation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement and a common approach for the verification of vaccine certificates and COVID-19 test results, as well as cooperation on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy for ASEAN's recovery and realisation of the sustainable development goals.