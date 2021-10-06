Thailand backs ASEAN’s priorities under Brunei’s chairmanship

|At the event (Photo: mfa.go.th)
Bangkok – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai has voiced Thailand’s support for priorities and key deliverables of ASEAN in 2021 under Brunei's ASEAN Chairmanship.
The Deputy PM and FM of Thailand expressed the support while participating in the 30th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting which was held virtually by Brunei on October 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand said in an announcement.
He also advocated for enhanced ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19 response such as vaccine procurement, operationalisation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement and a common approach for the verification of vaccine certificates and COVID-19 test results, as well as cooperation on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy for ASEAN's recovery and realisation of the sustainable development goals.
VNA
- ASEAN – priority in Indonesia’s foreign policy in 2018
- VN Backs APEC Priorities to Realize Bogor Goals
- Thailand wins ASEAN women’s champs
- Vietnam backs ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community’s priorities: official
- Philippine President issues ASEAN Chairman’s statement
- Burma to be one focus of ASEAN summit but little progress expected
- ASEAN Summits looks to forge bloc’s connectivity
- Vietnam contributes to ASEAN’s development: Diplomat
- Economic growth vital to ASEAN’s prosperity: expert
- ASEAN – important partner to Japan: PM
- ASEAN women’s bazaar boosts regional connectivity
- US wants 'rebalancing' in trade ties with Asean, says top Trump trade official
- ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council’s joint statement
- “Asean Community - Opportunities and Challenges, Solidarity and Cooperation”
- Minister stresses VN’s role in AEC Chairmanship
- Chairman’s Statement of ASEAN sessions with dialogue partners
- Chairman’s Statement of 26th ASEAN Summit issued
- East Sea remains concern to ASEAN
- East Sea issue remains ASEAN’s concern
- Vietnam contributes to ASEAN Summit’s success: diplomat
Thailand backs ASEAN’s priorities under Brunei’s chairmanship have 278 words, post on vir.com.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.