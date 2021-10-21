Tech giant VNG to launch online charity run

HCM CITY— Tech giant VNG will launch its annual online charity run for the community, UpRace, on October 31.
To last until November 21, it will see runners record the distance they run and the time they take on a mobile application on the UpRace website.
Each validated kilometre will fetched donations of at least VNĐ1,000 from VNG and other sponsors, and the money will be donated to NGOs Newborns Vietnam, Operation Smile Vietnam, Saigon Children's Charity, and GreenViet.
Individuals and corporates can also donate to the four organisations via their ZaloPay, which is integrated into the Zalo account of UpRace.
People can access UpRace 2021 to download the application.
VNG initiated UpRace in 2018 and provides technical assistance for the annual event. VNS
