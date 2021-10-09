Táo mèo yield high economic efficiency in Sơn La

The arrival of autumn means the beginning of the harvest season of táo mèo (docynia indica) in Nậm Nghiệp Village in the northern province of Sơn La.
Located at an altitude of over 2,000m above sea level, the village is covered in fog all year round, a favourable natural condition for growing the fruit.
According to local Kháng Thị Mai, táo mèo was planted in the village a long time ago. Thanks to suitable climate and soil, the fruits grown there have yellow and light red colour with typical juicy sweet and sour taste.
Táo mèo has been known as a herbal remedy for digestive problems, heart failure, and high blood pressure for centuries. It's also a key part of traditional Chinese medicine. Therefore, the fruits have been sold to many traders from nearby provinces like Lào Cai or Yên Bái, bringing high economic efficiency to the region and improving local lives in recent years.
With local authorities' attention in recent years, the growing area of táo mèo in Nậm Nghiệp Village has been extended from initial 20 hectares to over 300 hectares. Each kilo of the fruit could be sold from VNĐ10,000-15,000 (US$0.4-0.7). — VNS
- Study rates benefits of a post-lunch nap at work highly
- Economic Survey 2020: Use health score method to detect early warning signals in NBFCs
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared stage with Tony Blair at high-powered US summit
- Coalition's $165 million war chest that helped Scott Morrison win election revealed
- The Alavés miracle: ‘We know what lies behind it: the work, sacrifice and effort’
- Michael Bloomberg is trying to buy the presidency – that should set off alarms
- PetroVietnam on course for sustainable development
- The RBI policy statement
- Budget 2020: Text of FM Sitharaman's budget speech
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid Debuts As Normal-Looking Prius [UPDATE]
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 7
- Inside the mind of Dominic Cummings
- Prince Charles praises ‘remarkable’ Greta Thunberg as he says he doesn’t want Prince George and Archie ‘to accuse me of not doing something’ on climate change and humanity ‘simply cannot waste any more time’
- The need to innovate in food, water and energy systems for healthy land
- Revitalising the Manufacturing Hub of Africa: The Role of Public Policy
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 6
- The Hill's Morning Report — Trump basks in acquittal; Dems eye recanvass in Iowa
- Automated agriculture: Can robots, drones, and AI save us from starvation?
- Architect, student, engineer and critic among identified Paris attack victims
- The White Album Box Set: A Detailed Guide to the Most Significant Beatles Release in Decades
Táo mèo yield high economic efficiency in Sơn La have 541 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.