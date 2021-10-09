Táo mèo yield high economic efficiency in Sơn La

The harvest season of táo mèo in Nậm Nghiệp Village lasts from September to the end of October. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

The arrival of autumn means the beginning of the harvest season of táo mèo (docynia indica) in Nậm Nghiệp Village in the northern province of Sơn La.

Located at an altitude of over 2,000m above sea level, the village is covered in fog all year round, a favourable natural condition for growing the fruit.

Nậm Nghiệp Village has a favourable natural condition for growing táo mèo. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

According to local Kháng Thị Mai, táo mèo was planted in the village a long time ago. Thanks to suitable climate and soil, the fruits grown there have yellow and light red colour with typical juicy sweet and sour taste.

Táo mèo are sold to many traders from nearby provinces like Lào Cai or Yên Bái. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

Táo mèo has been known as a herbal remedy for digestive problems, heart failure, and high blood pressure for centuries. It's also a key part of traditional Chinese medicine. Therefore, the fruits have been sold to many traders from nearby provinces like Lào Cai or Yên Bái, bringing high economic efficiency to the region and improving local lives in recent years.

The fruits have helped to improve the living standards of local ethnic minorities in recent years. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

With local authorities' attention in recent years, the growing area of táo mèo in Nậm Nghiệp Village has been extended from initial 20 hectares to over 300 hectares. Each kilo of the fruit could be sold from VNĐ10,000-15,000 (US$0.4-0.7). — VNS