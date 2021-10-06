Tablets offered to disadvantaged students for online learning

It is part of activities in response to the program "Internet connection and computers for students" (Song va may tinh cho em) launched by the Da Nang city Youth Union.
The program aims to support poor students who lack online learning facilities amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, the border troops, youth union members of Tho Quang ward Youth Union, enterprises, and other benefactors called for donations to disadvantaged students.
As a result, the sponsors handed over 10 Lenovo tablets and 10 4G MobiFone sim cards to needy students in Tho Quang ward, with a total value of VND 40 million.
Source: baobienphong
Translated by Quynh Oanh
