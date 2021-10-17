with chef Nguyễn Kim Lan of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Szechuan is a Chinese cuisine style that has bold and spicy flavours with a touch of sweetness. Using the most flavourful Szechuan spices, the recipe has a unique taste which makes it a classic and delectable dish.

Szechuan Style Stir-fried Tiger Prawns

Ingredients:

Tiger prawns: 500g, peeled and rinsed with salt water

Asparagus: 100g, cut into bite-sized pieces

Onions: 100g, cut into thick pieces

Chili peppers: 10g, remove seeds and cut into pieces on the diagonal

Wood ear mushrooms: 20gr, cut into thirds

Spring onions (white parts): 30gr, cut into bite-sized pieces

Garlic: a few cloves, peeled and minced

Coriander leaves: 1gr, for garnish

Cooking oil: 100ml

For the sauce:

Chili sauce: 5g

Chicken powder: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Oyster sauce: 2g

Shaoxing wine: 10ml

Sesame oil: 5ml

Tapioca starch: 5g, dissolve with a little water

chef Nguyễn Kim Lan

Preparation:

Cook tiger prawns in boiled water until they turn pink, then drain. Heat cooking oil in a pan, add tiger prawns and stir quickly until they are curled. Pour prawns onto a plate and set aside.

Stir-fry minced garlic in heated cooking oil until fragrant, add asparagus, onions, chili pepper, chili sauce, wood-ear mushroom and toss well. Pour in a little water and Shaoxing wine, then add tiger prawns.

Season with chicken powder, sugar and oyster sauce to taste. Add white parts of spring onions, then pour in tapioca starch mixture, toss well until the sauce thickens.

Drizzle over sesame oil, and transfer onto a plate and garnish with coriander leaves.

You can enjoy the dish at Ming Restaurant in the Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 24 3823 8888.