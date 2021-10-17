Additional menu

Szechuan Style Stir-fried Tiger Prawns

with chef Nguyễn Kim Lan of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Szechuan is a Chinese cuisine style that has bold and spicy flavours with a touch of sweetness. Using the most flavourful Szechuan spices, the recipe has a unique taste which makes it a classic and delectable dish.

Ingredients:

  • Tiger prawns: 500g, peeled and rinsed with salt water
  • Asparagus: 100g, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • Onions: 100g, cut into thick pieces
  • Chili peppers: 10g, remove seeds and cut into pieces on the diagonal
  • Wood ear mushrooms: 20gr, cut into thirds
  • Spring onions (white parts): 30gr, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • Garlic: a few cloves, peeled and minced
  • Coriander leaves: 1gr, for garnish
  • Cooking oil: 100ml

For the sauce:

  • Chili sauce: 5g
  • Chicken powder: 5g
  • Sugar: 5g
  • Oyster sauce: 2g
  • Shaoxing wine: 10ml
  • Sesame oil: 5ml
  • Tapioca starch: 5g, dissolve with a little water

chef Nguyễn Kim Lan

Preparation:

  • Cook tiger prawns in boiled water until they turn pink, then drain. Heat cooking oil in a pan, add tiger prawns and stir quickly until they are curled. Pour prawns onto a plate and set aside.
  • Stir-fry minced garlic in heated cooking oil until fragrant, add asparagus, onions, chili pepper, chili sauce, wood-ear mushroom and toss well. Pour in a little water and Shaoxing wine, then add tiger prawns.
  • Season with chicken powder, sugar and oyster sauce to taste. Add white parts of spring onions, then pour in tapioca starch mixture, toss well until the sauce thickens.
  • Drizzle over sesame oil, and transfer onto a plate and garnish with coriander leaves.

You can enjoy  the dish at Ming Restaurant in the Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 24 3823 8888.

