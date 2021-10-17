with chef Nguyễn Kim Lan of Pan Pacific Hanoi
Szechuan is a Chinese cuisine style that has bold and spicy flavours with a touch of sweetness. Using the most flavourful Szechuan spices, the recipe has a unique taste which makes it a classic and delectable dish.
Szechuan Style Stir-fried Tiger Prawns
Ingredients:
- Tiger prawns: 500g, peeled and rinsed with salt water
- Asparagus: 100g, cut into bite-sized pieces
- Onions: 100g, cut into thick pieces
- Chili peppers: 10g, remove seeds and cut into pieces on the diagonal
- Wood ear mushrooms: 20gr, cut into thirds
- Spring onions (white parts): 30gr, cut into bite-sized pieces
- Garlic: a few cloves, peeled and minced
- Coriander leaves: 1gr, for garnish
- Cooking oil: 100ml
For the sauce:
- Chili sauce: 5g
- Chicken powder: 5g
- Sugar: 5g
- Oyster sauce: 2g
- Shaoxing wine: 10ml
- Sesame oil: 5ml
- Tapioca starch: 5g, dissolve with a little water
chef Nguyễn Kim Lan
Preparation:
- Cook tiger prawns in boiled water until they turn pink, then drain. Heat cooking oil in a pan, add tiger prawns and stir quickly until they are curled. Pour prawns onto a plate and set aside.
- Stir-fry minced garlic in heated cooking oil until fragrant, add asparagus, onions, chili pepper, chili sauce, wood-ear mushroom and toss well. Pour in a little water and Shaoxing wine, then add tiger prawns.
- Season with chicken powder, sugar and oyster sauce to taste. Add white parts of spring onions, then pour in tapioca starch mixture, toss well until the sauce thickens.
- Drizzle over sesame oil, and transfer onto a plate and garnish with coriander leaves.
You can enjoy the dish at Ming Restaurant in the Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 24 3823 8888.
