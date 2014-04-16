Switzerland continues to aid Vietnam’s business reforms

Switzerland on April 15 announced its continued support for a partnership between the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for reforming the country’s business environment, saying it will provide 4.75 million USD.

The 2014-18 project for “Expansion of National Business Registration System (NBRS)” to new commercial entities is to cost 5.45 million USD. In 2008-13, it was funded by the MPI, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Norway’s Agency for Development Cooperation, and the UNIDO.

The NBRS is being used for single-point, fully-computerised services for business, tax, customs, statistics, and public-security registration of firms in 63 provinces and cities.

As a result, online enterprise registration and enterprise information services, covering the records of over 864,596 enterprises and subordinate units registered under the Enterprise Law and 164,000 annual financial statements of shareholding companies, are available through the National Business Registration Portal at www.businessregistration.gov.vn.

The average registration time has decreased from 15 days in 2008 to only 3.5 days in 2013.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Dang Huy Dong said that business registration reform has not only reduced the cost and time for registration nation-wide, but also demonstrated that client-friendly and efficient public sector services benefit the development of the private sector.

According to the International Finance Corporation’s estimates, companies registering for the first time have been saving around 4 million USD a year and these savings nearly double when enterprise record amendment services are also considered.

Miroslav Delaporte, SECO country representative said: “Improvements in the business environment, including business registration reforms, have helped mobilise capital and unleashed the entrepreneurial spirit of the Vietnamese people.”

He added that the expansion would further help the private sector by improving transparency and reducing the risks of doing business in Vietnam with information provided through the NBR Portal.

Nilgun Tas, chief of the Competitiveness, Business Environment and Upgrading Unit and deputy to the director of the Business, Investment and Technology Services Branch at UNIDO, said that the private sector will not only gain access to efficient services of NBRS, but also benefit from more appropriate enterprise supporting policies, designed and implemented based on the full picture of all commercial entities operating in Vietnam.

“There is also great potential to link the NBRS with additional public services, for example, with social insurance, secured transactions, trademark, and patenting services, among many others and as such to expand this e-Government initiative wider.”, said Tas.-VNA

