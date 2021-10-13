Sun Group officially cooperates with Ascott to operate West Lake complex of high-end hotels and serviced apartments

The signing ceremony between Sun Group and The Ascott Limited (Ascott), held on October 11th, 2021, officially kicked off the cooperation relationship in operating the super project of Tay Ho View high-end multi-functional complex in Hanoi between two big names in the field of tourism and resort in Vietnam and the world.

Accordingly, 3 famous brands that are The Crest Collection, Ascott The Residence and Citadines Apart’hotel of Ascott Group shall be the unit of management and operation of the first complex of high-end hotels, serviced apartments, and commercial centres that Sun Group built up in the capital. This is also the first time when the two most luxurious brands of Ascott Group have presences in Vietnam, that are The Crest Collection and Ascott The Residence . Especially for The Crest Collection, this signing ceremony also opens the first chapter for this brand in Asia.

A perspective of Tay Ho View complex

Tay Ho View complex of high-end hotels, serviced apartments, and commercial centres possesses 9 buildings, that are composed of 5-star hotels, high-end serviced apartments with full of conveniences, a Convention centre that is 1400 m2 in width, along with commercial centre. Especially, Tay Ho View also brings an opportunity for visitors to enjoy premium dishes at world-class restaurants, cooked by Michelin-star chefs. Besides, there is a club and bar on the top floor of the complex, where visitors can enjoy watching the city and West Lake from the height while relaxing with cocktails made by renowned bartenders.

Located at No. 58 Quang Ba street, Quang An, Tay Ho View has a favourable location right next to West Lake – that is a well-known landscape in attachment with the history and culture of Hanoi capital; and possesses unique advantages in transportation, space, landscape, etc. that only takes you 15 minutes to move to the centre of the city and less than 30 minutes to the airport. Especially, it will be a distinctively cultural and architectural work – named as the Opera House next to this complex in the future, and designed by the famous Italian architect who is Renzo Piano. After completion, the project will not only be a new image of Hanoi, but also act in a role as a new world destination, catching attention of the world’s top music artists to go to have performance show.

In order to develop this complex, Sun Group has cooperated with the leading consulting groups on design and construction in the world such as Aedas, Arup, etc. In which, the unit in charge of designing architecture, interior and the whole landscape of the project is Aedas – it is in the list of top 5 designing companies in the world. Meanwhile Arup, a group coming from Hong Kong with 45 years of experience, is in charge of the structure of this complex.

Perspective of the convention centre of the Tay Ho View project

With the participation of big names in development, the 9 towers of Tay Ho View complex are designed uniquely with descending direction towards West Lake. Therefore, 3 sides of the project have unlimited views, and embrace the most beautiful lake area in the capital. The high-end serviced apartments here are equipped with modern utilities. Especially, Duplex apartments, Penthouses and large-area apartments all have their own elevators.

The highlight of Tay Ho View also comes not only from its unique architecture and unique location, but also from the interior design, which is inspired by materials with featured Vietnamese identity such as lotus, tea gardens, etc., and combined with modern elements and conveniences, creating the most luxurious complex in Hanoi in particular and Vietnam in general.

Perspective of an apartment under The Crest Collection brand at Tay Ho View complex

Sharing about the selection of Ascott Group as the management and operation unit of the complex, Ms. Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh – General Director of Sun Hospitality Group (a resort and tourism brand under Sun Group) said: ” We put our heart in developing Tay Ho View, the first complex of hotels, serviced apartments and commercial centres built in the capital by Sun Group, with the desire to contribute an additional architectural project with high-end and unique highlights to the most romantic corner of the painting of Hanoi capital in the new era, that is modern but still full of identity.

“We therefore have high expectations when selecting the management unit that is Ascott Group, and believe that with prestige, long-term experience of operating in Vietnam and with high quality service standards from the most premium brands of The Ascott Limited, Tay Ho View will become a must-try experience, aspiration of any visitor, influencer or businessman when coming to Hanoi, especially international guests in the future".

The cooperation signing ceremony between Sun Group and Ascott

The Ascott Limited is the brand of business operators of the largest international accommodation services from Singapore. Project network of Ascott is spreading over 200 cities in more than 30 countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the United States. Presently, Ascott is managing 14 brands of serviced apartments and hotels with globally prominent names such as The Crest Collection, Ascott The Residence, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, etc. In 2020, Ascott was honoured by the World Travel Awards as the “Leading Serviced Apartment Brand in Asia in 2021”.

Representative of Sun Group presents souvenirs to Representative of Ascott at the cooperation signing ceremony

Sharing the joy when the most premium brands of Ascott Group have first appearance in Vietnam and Asia, through the Tay Ho View complex project, Representative of The Ascott Group, Ms. Lew Yen Ping, General Manager in charge of the Area of Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar said that: "With 27 years of experience and in-depth understanding of the accommodation market in Vietnam, Ascott is both the owner and business operator of the largest international accommodation services in Vietnam. Developing strategic partnerships with leading names in the accommodation business sector will continuously be a central growth strategy of Ascott. The strategic cooperation with Sun Group to manage the serviced apartment complex once again affirms the investor’s confidence in Ascott’s international prestige and experience. We look forward to introducing a new architectural symbol in Vietnam, which will become a destination that attracts domestic and international visitors to experience the warm feeling of being back home. This opening is expected to continue to open many strategic cooperation opportunities with Sun Group in the future."

The cooperation agreement signing between Sun Group and The Ascott Limited will not only provide a luxurious complex of hotels, serviced apartments, commercial centres to the tourism industry of the capital, that will be a new flourishing highlight at the “golden location” in Hanoi, but also takes Sun Hospitality Group to a new position, becoming the Vietnamese hotel brand partnering with leading management operators in the world.