Success and entrepreneurship focus on 91st anniversary of Việt Nam Women’s Union

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh yesterday attended a ceremony to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the Việt Nam Women's Union. An award ceremony for the Women Startup Awards 2021 was held to celebrate the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy PM said the women who received the Việt Nam Women’s Award and Women in Startups Award in 2021 were proof of the continuous development of the Women’s Union in the past 91 years.

The honoured individuals and collectives were examples of women who had made extraordinary contributions to the development of the country. The whole country had united together to control the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnamese women had been no exception, bravely and enthusiastically participating in pandemic prevention and control.

“Entrepreneurship is of great importance to many countries around the world, including Việt Nam. Entrepreneurship and innovation are the main driving forces behind economic development. The Government has proposed many strategic solutions to promote innovation, technology investment and digital transformation, in order to facilitate a ‘start-up’ environment in Việt Nam,” he said.

He suggested ministries, sectors and localities must better implement policies for the development of women, and women’s entrepreneurship in particular. The Việt Nam Women’s Union should continue to innovate, expand connections and actively cooperate with ministries, sectors and businesses to more effectively implement the “Supporting women in entrepreneurship” project.

Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Women’s Union, Hà Thị Nga, said that over the past 91 years the Việt Nam Women’s Union had become a social-political organisation that represents the legitimate rights and interests of women.

“After 35 years of national renewal, the position and role of the union have been rooted in the economic, political, cultural and social life of the country and in the international arena,” Nga said.

She said, since its establishment in 2002, the Việt Nam Women’s Award had become one of the biggest awards for Vietnamese women. The award was an encouragement to women in all fields of life to constantly promote their talents and contribute to the causes of industrialisation and modernisation of the country. VNS